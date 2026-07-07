“Kevin Garnett Did the Same”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Already Hints at Bucks Return After Miami Heat Trade Turns Official

While Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 13-year run ended with a messy trade, the messaging since has been respectful. The former Milwaukee Bucks star uploaded a heartfelt farewell video and stated he will always call the franchise home. The 2x MVP even hinted and was ready to come back one day, as the love for the club will never change.

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Giannis even sat down with former Milwaukee Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke, with whom he shared a long history, and had a 37-minute conversation. That’s where he detailed the need to take a risk to have a better opportunity elsewhere. Paschke then said the comforting words, “It’s a difficult place to be. I would say that you could always come home.”

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Taking a moment to soak it in, Giannis Antetokounmpo said, “That’d be awesome.” He continued, ” I’ll be asking if I can go and play and maybe come back. Kevin Garnett did the same thing. I saw this clip of him walking into the arena, and they gave him a standing ovation, and people till this day love him, and you know.”

Kevin Garnett is one of the most beloved players in the history of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Drafted straight out of high school, the franchise showed a lot of faith, and KG delivered. He even won the 2004 MVP award, leading the Wolves to their only conference finals appearance. But after 12 seasons, both KG and the organization realized a fresh start gave him the best chance to compete for a title.

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He won the 2008 NBA championship and formed the Celtics’ “Big Three” alongside Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. By 2015, however, he was 38 years old, and after a stint with the Brooklyn Nets, he wanted to finish his career where it had started. Returning to Minnesota was about legacy. Fans gave him a standing ovation because they never blamed him for leaving.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not expecting but is hoping that the Bucks fans also remember that he will always be one of them. KG’s only regret was never winning the championship with the Wolves. But the Greek Freak already achieved that, and that’s why Paschke even said, “You’ve earned that (love of the Bucks fans). They won’t take that away from you.”

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The 2x MVP even added a short video narrating his time with the Bucks and thanking his fans.

“I wanted to remember this for me. Don’t worry about the basket, don’t worry about the championship, don’t worry about the wins, don’t worry about the losses. I tried to be like them”.

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In fact, the Bucks have been equally respectful irrespective of how the trade transpired. Jake Weinbach reported that the franchise will retire the #34 and intend to put it up on their rafters.

“Milwaukee Bucks ownership has confirmed that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s No. 34 jersey will be retired by the organization. If it wasn’t already clear, Giannis’ legacy will be eternally felt in the rafters of Fiserv Forum, the home of the Bucks.”