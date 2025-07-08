Kevin Love Missing From Bam Adebayo’s Farewell Messages as Relationship Doubts Grow

“Never thought I’d be a math problem. Welcome to the NBA,” wrote Kevin Love on X in a hilarious response to his recent trade. After a 2-year stint with the Miami Heat, the 36-year-old’s journey with the team concluded after he was sent to the Utah Jazz as part of a 3-team trade that also involved the Los Angeles Clippers. Along with the tweet, the clip from Joe Dirt Love uploaded through his official Instagram account also made it known the player wasn’t totally happy with the shift. Knowing this, and to mark his contribution, the player began receiving several supportive messages over the last few hours. Even amongst those fields of responses, the absence of one was glaringly noticeable.

A few hours ago, Bam Adebayo took to his official Instagram account to share a story with his 1 million followers. He paid tribute to Duncan Robinson, who had recently been sent to the Detroit Pistons, by writing “Smh I can’t yell at him no more lol”. His next Instagram story saw him honoring Kyle Anderson, who was also sent to the Utah Jazz.

Adebayo wrote “Sloooow Moooo”, a nickname that has become famously associated with the player over time. It’s been 2 hours since Adebayo put out these messages, and yet there hasn’t been one message for Kevin Love. Yikes!

