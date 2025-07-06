Kevon Looney Admits Doing Something Rare in Emotional Goodbye to Stephen Curry & Draymond Green

Kevon Looney never needed headlines or flashy stats. He was the blue-collar engine behind the Warriors’ glitzy championship machine, the dude doing the dirty work while Steph hit logo threes and Draymond directed orders on defense. So when Looney announced he was leaving the Bay after 10 seasons, it wasn’t just a roster move. It was the end of an era. The heart and hustle of Golden State had packed his bags, and let’s just say, he didn’t leave quietly.

On July 1st, Kevon Looney signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, marking his first NBA home outside of Golden State. But before heading to the Big Easy, Looney dropped a letter in The Players’ Tribune titled, “Thank You, Bay Areaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.” But this wasn’t just a thank-you, rather a soul-spill, a decade-in-the-making goodbye from a player who bled blue and gold. And then came the part nobody saw coming…not from him anyway. Not from Mr. Steady. Not from the guy who always kept his cool. Looney admitted to doing something Warriors fans have never seen him do on the court or in a press conference…he got emotional.

“Whew, this is not gonna be easy.” That’s how Looney opened the farewell that left Dub Nation in their feels. And it was not just words. Ten years of blood, sweat, and ring chases poured into a goodbye. From battling through hip injuries early on to starting in playoff games that shaped legacies, Looney a symbol of the Warriors’ culture. Do your job, stay ready, and win. But while the letter touched on his growth, his gratitude, and his belief in the Bay, the most touching part came a few paragraphs in. As Looney revealed how hard it was to break the news to two men who’ve defined his NBA life. “Those were my first two calls,” Looney said of Steph and Draymond. “Those guys, they’ve been my big brothers for the past 10 years — showing me the ropes, guiding me, helping me to grow up.” And then came the rarest admission of all: “I’m not a big crier, but calling to tell them I’m heading somewhere else was pretty emotional for me, just to be real with you. It was like, I don’t know … I felt those conversations in my heart. I hope they know how grateful I am. How thankful.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Jan 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

AD

Let that sink in…Kevon Looney cried. The silent pillar of the dynasty, the guy who boxed out Jokic, shut down Sabonis, and averaged double-digit boards in the playoffs…broke down when it came to saying goodbye. Looney reflected on his arrival in 2015 as a 19-year-old kid, barely out of high school, walking into a locker room with Curry, Klay, Draymond and expectations bigger than Oracle Arena itself. “This place, it’s truly changed my life forever,” he wrote. “How do you say goodbye to a place that practically raised you in a lot of ways?”

While Looney’s box score may never light up fantasy leagues, but his impact was never measured in points. He played in 599 games for Golden State..290 consecutively!, averaging 5.7 rebounds and setting more bone-crushing screens than a Marvel movie marathon. In 2022, during the Dubs’ run to ring number four, Looney had multiple 20-rebound playoff games, proving once again: heart doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but it wins rings. As Steve Kerr famously put it, “Loon is everybody’s favorite guy.” And now, he’s gone.

Looney’s departure doesn’t just leave a hole in Golden State’s rotation, it leaves a hole in their soul. And while fans mourn the loss of a true Warrior, the front office has little time to dwell. The question now is: what’s next?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The trade winds blow, as Warriors’ frontcourt in flux

The Warriors are navigating uncharted waters without their glue guy. As Looney joins the New Orleans roster, Golden State must find frontcourt reinforcements…fast. With only Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis on deck, the center rotation needs major help. Enter the rumors: Al Horford. Jarrett Allen. Maybe even a sign-and-trade featuring Jonathan Kuminga.

According to The Stein Line, all signs point to the Warriors locking up veteran big Al Horford once free agency becomes official. At 38, Horford isn’t a long-term answer, but his championship experience, floor spacing, and leadership could fill the leadership gap left by Looney. And then there’s Jarrett Allen, the younger, bouncier option. Per Sporting News, adding Allen could be “game-changing” for Golden State, offering rim protection and rebounding while allowing Draymond Green to shift back to power forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brandon Austin of PFSN put it bluntly, “Golden State often relied on the undersized Draymond Green to battle against bigger centers… Allen’s ability to anchor the paint would allow Green to shift back to power forward, maximizing his defensive versatility and playmaking.” Jarrett Allenis coming off a career-best season, shooting 70.6% from the field and averaging 13.5 points and 9.7 boards. He fits the Warriors’ defensive identity and would help restore their interior toughness.

As for Kevon Looney, he won’t be remembered for viral highlights or All-Star appearances. But as the guy who showed up, put his body on the line, and did the stuff nobody wanted to, every single night. He’s part of the Warriors’ championship DNA. At just 29, Looney hoped to retire in the Bay. But as he said, “The NBA changes a lot, month by month.” The Warriors now move forward without one of their cultural cornerstones. Looney summed it up best in a simple tweet, “10 years in the Bay changed my life. Thank you, Dub Nation.” And while his jersey might say “Pelicans” next season, in the heart of Dub Nation, he’ll always be No. 5. Forever a Warrior. Always “Loon”.