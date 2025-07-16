Kevon Looney Receives Indirect Reply From 25-YO Warriors Star After Complaint Against Steve Kerr’s Treatment

When a 10-year veteran leaves the franchise, there is usually something more than what meets the eye. This was also true in the case of Kevon Looney, as his departure from Golden State revealed issues with certain decisions made by the head coach.“Getting benched. Guys getting drafted and taking your minutes. Lineup changes. Falling out of the rotation sometimes.” Steve Kerr’s decision to reduce the minutes of players doesn’t seem to be only related to Looney.

“Even this year, probably the playoffs. We going up against Steven Adams. This is what I do. They’re not really giving me the chance to really let me do what I do. It’s like, ‘All right, y’all don’t trust me? I thought y’all trusted me. Y’all really don’t think I’m good no more. What’s the problem? Either you trust me or you don’t’“. On the Warriors Plus/Minus podcast, Kevon Looney detailed his issues with the coach’s rotation policies. And now another star reveals his frustrations.

“You gotta wait your turn. It sucks. My rookie year I got more minutes than I did this year. You wanna make sure that you stay level headed but at the same time you know you can help. It’s hard.” This was none other than Trayce Jackson-Davis. The player whom Golden State selected in the 2023 draft has spent two years with the franchise. Yet, he feels that in his rookie year, the chances were more forthcoming. Let’s not forget that last year he was vying for the Center spot with Kevon Looney and Quinten Post.

It was a mixed bag for TJD. It started on a high with him being the Golden State Warriors’ starting center before being rarely utilized over the final few months. Jackson-Davis did at least end on somewhat of a positive note, regaining a starting role over the final three games of the Warriors’ playoff run. Does that mean Steve Kerr trusts him completely? Is it likely to help secure his future with the franchise moving forward?

Steve Kerr’s praise might reduce Jackson-Davis’ pain

During the Timberwolves series, which turned out to be the final one for the Warriors. Let’s not forget that the HC prefers utilizing smaller lineups, which have brought 4 championships to the Golden State. In Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Jackson-Davis, along with Kevon Looney and Quinten Post, played a combined 23 minutes. TJD’s minutes last season were reduced significantly. He played more than 10 minutes just once over the final 37 games of the regular season.

Yet, when asked about the 25-year-old’s maturity in understanding the role, Steve Kerr had no problem with the Warriors star. “He’s very, very mature, very practical. When you talk to him about his role, he’s always very understanding and in the two years that he’s been here, he’s just shown himself to be incredibly mature and stays ready, and he’s done a really good job of that.” Kerr was also self-aware and acknowledged that Jackson-Davis fell out of rotation in January. But ended his comments on a high note for TJD.

“And so Trayce is a pro.” It’s definitely something that the Indiana native should be aware of. But that doesn’t mean he can’t feel frustrated about his role with the Warriors. Maybe it’s his way of calling for the HC’s attention. As Kevon Looney has departed with the Pelicans, the Warriors need someone to step up; maybe Jackson Davis is looking to be that solution.