Dalton Knecht at Risk as Lakers Solve Key Roster Problem by Ignoring Austin Reaves

“It was hard. I got drafted here, so L.A. means a lot. Whatever happens, happens. I’m just going to compete hard wherever I go, and hopefully it’s L.A. Whatever happens, I’m just going to go out there and compete.” That was Dalton Knecht earlier this season, speaking with a maturity beyond his rookie status after a whirlwind 24 hours saw him traded to the Hornets, only for the deal to be rescinded after a failed physical on the other end. He learned early on how quickly your fate can change in the NBA. Now, after a full season in Los Angeles, it seems he might be learning that lesson all over again.

The latest buzz around the team centers on a potential draft-day blockbuster. On the Lakers Nation Podcast, Trevor Lane broke down a complex three-team deal proposed by ESPN’s Bobby Marks, a deal designed to land L.A. their most glaring need: a starting center. It’s an all-in move, but with a major catch. As Lane explained, “Bobby specified this deal only happens if Khaman Maluach is on the board,” Lane explained. If the 7-foot-2 Duke center is available at the eighth pick, the deal is a go. If not, it’s dead in the water.

So here’s how the complicated, contingent deal would break down. The Lakers would send out Dalton Knecht and their valuable 2031 unprotected first-round pick. In return, they would move up to acquire the No. 8 overall pick (from Brooklyn) and the No. 36 pick (also from Brooklyn), with the clear intention of using that eighth pick to select Maluach.

As Lane noted, that early second-round pick at No. 36 is also a nice sweetener, a spot where a team can still find a real contributor. The other teams would be doing some pick-swapping of their own. The Portland Trail Blazers would receive Dalton Knecht from the Lakers, plus a 2027 top-four protected first-round pick that originally belonged to the Knicks (the Nets own that pick). In exchange, Portland would send their No. 11 pick to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets, for their part, would move back three spots in the draft from No. 8 to No. 11, and for taking on that risk, they would get the ultimate prize: the Lakers’ 2031 unprotected first-round pick, a selection that could be incredibly valuable in a post-LeBron, post-Luka era.

But here’s the fascinating, and perhaps troubling, irony. The key piece being shipped out is the very player Austin Reaves has been mentoring and hyping up all offseason. On a recent podcast, Reaves was asked to predict the Lakers’ next breakout player. His answer was immediate: “I got Dalton.” He went on to tell a story about Knecht pulling him aside in the locker room to ask, “What do I need to do to get on the court?”

For Reaves, it was a turning point. “His talent level is definitely there,” Reaves said. “You look at a game like Denver, in Denver when nobody played, he goes and has, I think, 35, his shot making ability’s through the roof.” It’s the kind of mentorship that builds a locker room culture. In fact, after Knecht’s first trade fell through, it was Reaves who offered him the veteran advice he needed to hear. “This league is a business and trades happen,” Reaves said at the time. “He’s got to come in and be a professional.”

It’s the kind of mentorship that builds a locker room culture. But while Reaves is investing in his young teammate, the front office is using him as a trade chip. And it’s not just about one player. With new owner Mark Walter now in charge, the pressure on GM Rob Pelinka to make a splash has never been higher. His seat, according to multiple reports, is getting warm.

A bold, creative move like this is exactly the kind of thing that could signal a new, more aggressive era for the Lakers—even if it means ignoring the advice of their rising star. Moreover, while Reaves is investing in his young teammate, the front office dynamics aren’t exactly stable.

From Dalton Knecht to LeBron, Austin Reaves is the ultimate teammate—so why is he on the trade block?

“I want to be in LA. I want to play my whole career in LA.” That was Austin Reaves, making his loyalty to the Lakers crystal clear. But in a league driven by star-chasing and financial gymnastics, loyalty doesn’t always guarantee security. Despite his emergence as the team’s third star and his clear connection with the fanbase, Reaves’ name continues to swirl in trade rumors.

The reason is simple: outside of LeBron James and Luka Dončić, Reaves is the Lakers’ most valuable trade chip. As Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported, while the front office isn’t actively shopping him, he’s not “outright off-limits” either. The Lakers have clear needs—a dominant center, more wing defense, and general depth—and very few assets to make a deal. In addition to Dalton, that puts Reaves also in a tough spot. He’s the perfect piece to anchor a trade for another star, the kind of move that could solve L.A.’s on-court problems.

But trading him could create a different kind of problem. Reaves isn’t just a player; he’s the locker room’s conscience. His teammates, from the superstars on down, rave about him. LeBron James has repeatedly praised Reaves’ high basketball IQ, once saying, “I know what type of player he is. I’ve been around the game long enough to know great basketball IQ players… Austin is one of those.” Even his former coach, Frank Vogel, once remarked, “He’s a winning player… he just makes the right play over and over again.”

In addition to this, he’s constantly standing up for his teammates— be it Luka, Jaxson, or Dalton. So now, that’s the guy who is supposedly on the trade block. A player who, by his own admission, is having the most fun of his career and building chemistry with his new coach. A trade proposal from Bleacher Report had the Lakers sending Reaves to the Pelicans as part of a three-team deal to acquire Nic Claxton and Cameron Johnson from the Nets.

On paper, it also makes as much sense as the Dalton trade. The Lakers get taller and more defensive. But they would also be trading away the guy who makes it all work. That’s the dilemma for Rob Pelinka. Do you chase the perfect on-paper roster, even if it means trading away the heart of your team?