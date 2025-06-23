Khris Middleton’s $33M Decision Has Fans Saying One Thing Amid Jordan Poole Trade Rumors

Last season, the Milwaukee Bucks were in dire need of some depth and younger players at the forward position, leaving them with a tough decision to make. With the franchise at a critical crossroads, aiming to win another championship with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the forefront of it, they decided to move on from long-time star Khris Middleton. Although it was a sad day for Milwaukee fans, the trade was a long time coming. So, the veteran forward was shipped to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma.

Middleton packed his bags midway through the season and proved to be a solid acquisition for the rebuilding Wizards. The All-Star forward had a pretty decent season for the Wizards, averaging 10.7 points along with 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in just 14 games. However, there was a decision to be made on his future, as the Wizards wrapped up another terrible season. Middleton arrived at the capital heading toward the final year of his three-year $93 million contract with the Bucks.

Last year, being a massive $33.3 million player option, Khris Middleton took his sweet time before he decided to extend his stay at Washington. Khris Middleton is going nowhere! Yes, you heard us, the Washington Wizards have locked down the 33-year-old forward for the 2025-26 season. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the three-time NBA All-Star has picked up his $33.3 million player option with the Wizards for the upcoming campaign.

This is massive news for the Wizards, who will be looking to bounce back from an abysmal 18-64 regular season. The fans, for sure, are excited to see Middleton in the Wizards uniform, as they are happy to see the veteran forward get a huge payday with his player option. Not many expected the Milwaukee icon to stay another year, but here we are. Now, one of the Milwaukee Bucks’ all-time greats and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s close friend will hit the free agency before the 2027 season.

In the meantime, there are more moves being discussed in Washington, as Jordan Poole rumors pick up a serious pace, which have been running rampant throughout the summer, with the guard yet to decide on his future.

Jordan Poole trade rumors pick up pace with several teams linked to the young guard

Although most of the focus this summer has been on Kevin Durant, who has completed his move to the Rockets, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jordan Poole has also been caught in a few trade rumors over the summer. The Washington Wizards star has been silently building up his stock ever since moving away from San Francisco. He’s long left the image of being a flashy guard and has been honing his skills, becoming one of the better point guards in the league, and is waiting for a winning opportunity.

It seems that Jordan Poole’s opportunity might be coming sooner than expected, as the Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings, or any other team looking for a three-point shooting point guard and perimeter shooter to add to their ranks. Orlando has been eying Poole for the longest. However, with them acquiring Desmond Bane in a blockbuster deal, they’ve finally got a player who can shoot threes and make plays. So, it makes Sac-Town or any other place more desirable for the 26-year-old.

Or he could even extend his stay and be a part of this Washington rebuild. This won’t be a surprise given that Poole holds the franchise in high regard and has spoken about how this role with the Wizards has helped him develop as a player and as a leader. So, we could see Jordan Poole mentor young players on and off the court, while he hones his skills. He’s meant much more to the roster and the city in the last few months than he did initially. However, always expect the unexpected in this league, as we keep a close eye on developments around Poole.