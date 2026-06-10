“Kid Has Earned His Right”: LeBron James Fires Back at Bronny James Nepotism Claims

23 years and counting, with numerous records made and broken. However, Oct. 22, 2024, hits different for the Akron Hammer. For years, he publicly stated that one of his biggest career goals was to share an NBA court with his oldest son. That dream became reality when the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The move allowed them to become the first father-son duo in NBA history to play together.

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In a recent interview with Time Magazine, LeBron James said what the moment meant to him.

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“Out of all the sh** I’ve done in basketball, that’s the best accomplishment I’ve ever had,” James said.

During the Lakers’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron and Bronny checked into the game together, creating a historic NBA first. The milestones didn’t stop there. They became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game, the first father-son duo to play on the same NBA team, the first father-son assist in NBA history and the most points ever scored by a father-son combination in NBA history.

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However, the moment came with its share of criticism. He was accused of nepotism, which began long before Bronny was drafted.

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“The kid has earned his right to be a professional athlete,” he added. “The thing you’re not going to do is throw stones at us as a family. I’m not letting that sh** slide, because I know what I’ve created because of what I didn’t have. So if you want to talk about the kid, that he shouldn’t be an NBA player, I don’t care about that. As long as you don’t get to the fatherhood piece. I don’t play those games.”

Many scouts viewed Bronny as an NBA prospect, but not necessarily a player expected to be drafted because of one season of dominant college production. His lone season at USC Trojans was interrupted by recovery from a cardiac arrest suffered in 2023, and his statistical production was modest.

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Bronny was a highly regarded high school recruit and a McDonald’s All-American before entering college. Many evaluators believed that he possessed NBA-level defensive skills, athleticism, basketball IQ, and a long-term developmental upside. Even many analysts who questioned whether he was NBA-ready acknowledged that few 55th picks in league history have received anything close to the same level of media attention and criticism.

How Has Bronny James Fared So Far?

Bronny just concluded his second year as a professional and has remained a developmental player rather than a regular rotation piece. Last, he averaged 2.9 points, 0.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, and appeared in 42 games for the Lakers. In addition to that, his shooting efficiencywent up the roof from his rookie campaign, particularly from three-point range, where he shot 40.9% compared to the 31.3% he fired last season.

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Furthermore, his defense and shooting took noticeable steps forward during the season. The organization appears to trust his development more than it did a year earlier, as analysis has suggested that his improvement makes him a strong candidate to earn more meaningful minutes next year.

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Imago Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with his son guard Bronny James (9) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2026-27 season, he has to earn a full-time rotation role. This is the outcome the Lakers appear to be working toward. Bronny’s biggest improvements have come as a defender and spot-up shooter, two skills that translate well to a bench role. Some analysts believe he could eventually develop into a reliable 3-and-D guard.

However, there’s a feeling that his future is tied to LeBron’s. If Daddy retires or leaves the Lakers, the spotlight on Bronny might change dramatically, and for the first time, people would evaluate him almost entirely on his own merits rather than through the lens of his father’s career. Some analysts believe that could actually help him.