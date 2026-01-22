Kim Kardashian Addresses Luka Doncic Dating Rumors in First Public Statement

Kim Kardashian had raised some eyebrows when she apparently showed interest in Luka Doncic. Freshly traded to the Lakers in Feb of 2025, the 26-year-old seemingly received messages from the businesswoman. Kim went viral for allegedly commenting under Doncic’s Instagram post. Well, now, everything seems like a myth.

Well, the TV personality sent the internet into a spiral after an alleged message surfaced on a Los Angeles basketball page, reading, “I want to learn how to speak Slovenian,” paired with a playful emoji. Soon after, Doncic ‘responded’ with a sharp, “No, please don’t.” However, the comment disappeared almost instantly. Meanwhile, theories took over timelines, and fans leaned into the chaos with full curiosity.

Recently, Kim Kardashian appeared on her sister, Khloe Kardashian’s, talk show, Khloe in Wonder Land. Here, she addressed the dating rumors for the first time. Calling the story an AI dating rumor, Kim didn’t hesitate to refer to it as “insane.”

She said, “There is a basketball player that I think got traded to the Lakers, Luka. There was a fake tweet or comment on Instagram. I don’t know where it came from, but it was like, ‘hi, you’re coming to LA.’ I want to learn Slovakian or whatever language. Who knows? And then there was either, I don’t know if he really thought it was me. And then he replied.”

Khloe Kardashian gasped a big NO when Kim mentioned Luka Doncic, replying to her comment. “Or if it was a fake reply. I don’t know at this point. But mine was so fake. And it looks like I’m hitting on this guy. I haven’t gone to a Laker game since,” Kim added.

Meanwhile, disclosure surfaced about a fabricated image pairing Kevin Durant and Kim Kardashian, supposedly “dating.” The 45-year-old reimposed, saying that these rumors are “absolutely just not true.” Such incidents have often left her wondering, “Who comes up with these fake quotes? How do you stop them?”

While the rumors finally get the AI stamp, the NBA continues in full bloom. Halfway through the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are sitting 5th in the Western Conference. And yes, Luka Doncic has played a crucial role in the team’s development on the court this season. However, his partner-in-crime, Austin Reaves, has been the action for over a month now. But, guess, it’s time for him to return.

Luka Doncic is waiting for Austin Reaves

Purple gold squad has missed Austin Reaves since the holiday slate began. His night ended early during the 119-96 setback against the Houston side on December 25 after lower leg tightness forced a halftime shutdown. Follow-up scans later confirmed a Grade 2 calf strain. Therefore, fans and fantasy managers alike now circle the same question about when Reaves finally returns to action.

Relief is near. Signs now point toward a comeback during the ongoing eight-game trip away from home. Moreover, when the topic surfaced, Luka Doncic openly shared his excitement about welcoming Austin Reaves back, as noted by Spectrum SportsNet.

Imago Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) react against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Yea of course, of course I do. On court, he’s an amazing player; he helps us in so many ways. Playing with him it’s fun, it’s very fun.” Luka said of Reaves. “And off the court, he made the trip. He’s finally on the trip, so we’ll have some good times.”

Thus, Luka Doncic is free from all the alleged dating rumors that filled the internet last year. Kim Kardashian’s clarification, or rather concern about AI, also raises questions about the misuse of technology. Meanwhile, the NBA’s action continues in LA as Austin Reaves is seemingly preparing to return after weeks of rest and recovery.