“Kind of Washed as a Player”: Analysts Explain Pros and Cons of Klay Thompson Amid Lakers Rumors

For years, Los Angeles Lakers legend Mychal Thompson dreamed of watching his son wear the Purple and Gold. That wish slipped away as Klay Thompson built his own legacy with the Warriors. Now, fresh rumors have unexpectedly revived that possibility, putting the Lakers and Klay back in the spotlight.

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The Athletic’s Christian Clark recently reported that Thompson’s future in Dallas remains uncertain heading into a potential third season. The Mavericks have explored trade options but haven’t found a suitable deal. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old is reportedly open to LA.

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Locked On Lakers host Andy Kamenetzky shared his thoughts about Klay’s fit alongside Luka Doncic & Co. “Finally, this becomes the season where he follows in Mychal Thompson’s footsteps and fulfills the prophecy of being a Laker,” Kamenetzky started.

“My gut instinct on this as a proposition? Kind of meh. Even though I imagine it would be a low price for the Lakers to pay, if for no other reason than they don’t have a lot of stuff to actually throw into a trade,” the host said. “Forgetting whether or not it’s actually worth it, they don’t have a lot of stuff to begin with.”

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Most fans who follow the NBA regularly no longer see Klay Thompson as the player he once was. Anyone checking in every 6 or 7 years might still picture that version. However, today’s Klay is viewed very differently. His once-elite shooting and defense have faded, leaving behind a player far removed from his peak reputation. Now, co-host Brian Kamenetzky weighs in on the matter.

“Pre-injury, you go back to the height of Golden State, and you look at him now. You think of something like a diminished version of that, to maybe just kind of washed as a player.”

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Still, Brian didn’t only focus on the negatives. He also pointed out one thing working in Thompson’s favor, saying, “He is actually pretty healthy over the last. Fairly reliable to play 65 to 70 games or something like that. So that is always a consideration.”

That availability matters, especially for a Lakers team. However, it doesn’t completely erase Kamenetzy’s earlier comment of Thompson being “washed as a player.” After all, this is the same Klay Thompson who still owns the NBA record with 14 made threes in a single game.

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Last season, he shot 38.3% from beyond the arc, a decent number for most players, but not quite the level fans came to expect from one of the greatest shooters ever.

His overall field-goal percentage has also dipped to 39%, which is a noticeable decline from his prime years. Even so, Thompson continued to let it fly from deep, averaging 7.5 three-point attempts per game in just 21.7 minutes. Plus, when it comes to health, it is true that since returning from the Achilles injury he suffered in 2020, Thompson has managed to stay relatively healthy, making him one of the more reliable veteran wings available.

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Klay Thompson will earn $17.5 million in the final season of his 3-year contract. So far, nothing suggests the Lakers have contacted Dallas or plan to pursue him if he becomes available. Still, the speculation refuses to fade. After all, this involves a 4 time NBA champion who built a legendary partnership with Stephen Curry.