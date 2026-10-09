Kings’ Team Dinner Goes Sideways After Vivek Ranadive Roasts Players, Coaches and Executives

Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé reportedly turned a team dinner during training camp into an uncomfortable moment for players, coaches and executives after highlighting the ways he believed the organization had fallen short. Zach Lowe shared the account on The Zach Lowe Show, explaining that the speech drew mixed reactions from people who were present.

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Lowe said he had heard about the incident roughly a week earlier and contacted people familiar with the situation to verify the details. According to his account, the gathering included members of the team and staff before Ranadivé took the floor and began addressing the organization’s shortcomings.

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“At the dinner, Vivek Ranadive spoke, and he kind of turned the dinner into a roast of lots of people in the room, telling them all the ways in which they have been failing as players, coaches, executives, whatever,” Lowe said.

The account was also detailed in BasketNews’ report on Ranadivé’s reported roast of the Kings organization, which described the different reactions to the speech.

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The response inside the room was reportedly divided. Some people were concerned that Ranadivé’s remarks were not having the effect he intended. Others interpreted the speech as an attempt to use the criticism surrounding Sacramento as motivation for the group.

Under that interpretation, Ranadivé was not necessarily presenting every criticism as his own assessment of the players or staff. Instead, the idea was to put the outside perception of the Kings in front of the organization and challenge its members to prove those critics wrong. However, not everyone appeared to receive the message in the same way.

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The context behind the incident is significant. Sacramento finished the 2025–26 regular season with a 22–60 record, placing 14th in the Western Conference and leaving the team outside the playoffs. That difficult campaign gave the organization plenty to address heading into the next season, but a speech intended to motivate a group can land differently depending on how it is delivered and received.

The Kings have also entered a new season with changes to their roster. The team added first-round picks Darius Acuff Jr. and Alex Karaban, along with free-agent addition Ben Simmons, as it looks to improve after last season’s disappointing results. Those moves provide some context for the challenge facing the organization, although Lowe’s report did not establish that the dinner was directly connected to any particular roster decision.

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For Ranadivé, the reported speech appears to have been an attempt to confront the criticism surrounding the franchise. Whether it becomes a motivating moment or remains an awkward team gathering will depend on how the group responds during the season. The account also highlights the difficulty of using blunt criticism as a motivational tool when players, coaches and executives may interpret the same message differently.

Lowe closed his account with a short assessment of the situation: “The Kings are the Kings.”