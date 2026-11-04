Kings vs. Lakers: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Sacramento Kings finally have a win to their name, but there’s little time to celebrate. After snapping their six-game losing streak with a 115-100 victory over Dallas on Monday, they’ll return to Golden 1 Center to face a Lakers team coming off a 138-point outing against Miami. Los Angeles enters the matchup with a 6-2 record, while Sacramento will look to build on its first win of the season. Here’s where to watch, the latest injury updates, and everything else to know about the matchup.

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When Is Kings vs. Lakers, and What Time Does the Game Start?

The game is Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET, which is 7:00 p.m. local time at the arena.

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For readers in India, that translates to 8:30 a.m. IST on Thursday, November 5, an early-morning wake-up rather than a late night. UK readers get 3:00 a.m. GMT on Thursday. The 13.5-hour gap between PT and IST is the one to watch: a 7 p.m. Wednesday game in Sacramento lands on Thursday morning for most of South Asia.

Where Can You Watch Kings vs. Lakers Live on TV and Streaming?

Lakers fans in the team’s home market can watch on Spectrum SportsNet+, while Sacramento viewers can access the game via NBC Sports California’s Peacock stream. However, viewers outside these designated markets will need NBA League Pass to watch the matchup. For fans in India, NBA League Pass is the most straightforward option, as no local television broadcast partner is listed for this game.

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What Is the Kings vs. Lakers Injury Report?

The Lakers and Kings enter Wednesday’s matchup with several players on their respective injury reports. Sacramento is still waiting to finalize its report for the game, meaning some designations could change before tipoff. The following statuses reflect the latest official updates available as of Tuesday, November 3.

Player Team Status Injury / Reason Luka Dončić LAK Cleared Back tightness (missed Oct. 28 game vs. Clippers) Walker Kessler LAL Available Left finger injury (preseason) Adou Thiero LAL Out Left knee injury management/swelling Zach LaVine SAC Questionable Right elbow inflammation and soreness Dylan Cardwell SAC Out Left calf strain Keegan Murray SAC Out Left ankle capsulitis Maxime Raynaud SAC Out Right patellar subluxation (sustained Oct. 10 vs. Golden State) Ben Simmons SAC Out for season Torn right Achilles (repair surgery) Sean Pedulla SAC Out G League two-way assignment

Which Kings Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Lakers?

Keegan Murray is the biggest structural loss for Sacramento. He was expected to start at power forward this season, but his ankle capsulitis has kept him sidelined, pushing Precious Achiuwa into the starting lineup. Without Murray, the Kings lose a versatile forward who can defend multiple positions and stretch the floor, both valuable qualities against a Luka Dončić-led offense.

Zach LaVine is the biggest uncertainty. He’s been dealing with right elbow inflammation and soreness but has continued to play through the issue. His availability could significantly affect Sacramento’s backcourt rotation. If LaVine cannot suit up, rookie Darius Acuff Jr. would likely shoulder more of the scoring responsibility, with Malik Monk, Emanuel Sharp, and Nique Clifford also expected to take on larger roles.

Maxime Raynaud’s absence further weakens Sacramento’s frontcourt depth. With Dylan Cardwell also sidelined, the Kings are short on options behind Domantas Sabonis at center. That could mean heavier minutes for Sabonis and fewer options to protect the paint against a Lakers team with considerable interior scoring threats.

Cardwell’s status is another one to monitor. He was initially upgraded to probable Monday before being downgraded and ruled out. Although there had been some optimism about his potential season debut, his availability for Wednesday remains uncertain.

Which Lakers Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Kings?

The Lakers are heading into the matchup relatively healthy, with most of their key rotation players available. Adou Thiero remains sidelined with a left knee issue, but his absence is unlikely to affect the team’s rotation significantly, given that he hasn’t made his regular-season debut.

Williams is the more important name to monitor. He began the season as a projected starter but missed time with left foot and heel soreness before returning against Miami on Monday. His availability will influence the Lakers’ wing rotation, particularly whether Jake LaRavia retains a starting spot or returns to the bench. Both could have important defensive responsibilities against Sacramento’s perimeter threats.

Walker Kessler is another player worth watching. Although he has been cleared to play despite his left finger injury, the protective splint remains something to monitor. His presence is particularly important against Domantas Sabonis, whose physicality and passing make him a difficult matchup in the paint. If Kessler’s minutes are limited, Kevon Looney and Sandro Mamukelashvili could see increased opportunities.

Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, meanwhile, remain central to the Lakers’ offensive plans and carry no injury designation heading into the game.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Kings vs. Lakers?

Both teams typically announce their starters around 30 minutes before tipoff, and Zach LaVine’s and Williams’ availability could still affect the final combinations.

Sacramento is expected to start its recent first unit, with Darius Acuff Jr. potentially taking the shooting guard spot if LaVine remains unavailable. The Lakers are expected to feature Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, Williams, and Walker Kessler, although Jake LaRavia could retain his place in the starting five depending on Williams’ status.

The Lakers enter the matchup as clear favorites, but Sacramento will look to build on its first win of the season and make the most of its home-court advantage.