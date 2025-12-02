Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Net Worth: How NBA Championships and Grammy Awards Boost Their Earnings and Endorsements

In his 14th season in the NBA, Klay Thompson continues to be one of the league’s best sharpshooters. Currently, Thompson is turning up for the Dallas Mavericks, and he may not be the same player that he was before his injury, but he is still averaging 11.1 points per game this season.

While Thompson continues to hit those three pointers, his relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion has also piqued a lot of interest from the netizens. Ever since they announced their relationship, the couple has been spotted in several high-profile events. Megan also tries her best to attend the Mavericks’ games, supporting Thompson.

The new power couple in town aren’t only about glitz and glamour; they are also about financial stability, and both individuals are exceptionally popular, and fans are interested in knowing their collective net worth.

What Is Klay Thompson’s Net Worth, and How Have NBA Championships Helped It Grow?

Starting with Klay Thompson, the four-time NBA champion is one of the elite perimeter shooters the league has ever seen. His partnership with Stephen Curry will be remembered as one of the greatest in the history of the NBA. Thompson’s net worth is primarily derived from his NBA earnings and endorsements that have resulted from his successful 13-year career in the big league.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 34-year-old has a net worth of $140million, out of which $16 million is from the annual salary that he draws from the Dallas Mavericks, while he earns an additional $15-20million from endorsements.

Dec 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands next to guard Klay Thompson (11) after a play against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at the Chase Center.

Ever since being the 11th overall pick in 2011, Thompson has become one of the most decorated stars in the NBA of this era, with five All-Star selections and his glittery years with the Warriors. His superlative partnership with Curry was popularly known as ‘Splash Brothers’ for the duo’s ability to drain three-pointers at will. His time and success with the Warriors and his partnership with Curry helped him leverage his brand and allowed him to seek more sponsors.

Overall, he has earned more than $280million from his NBA salary alone through his career. He signed a new three-year contract with the Mavericks in 2024 worth $50million, averaging $16.7million salary per year.

What Is Megan Thee Stallion’s Net Worth, and How Have Grammy Wins Boosted It?

Coming to his partner, Megan Thee Stallion, born as Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, is a rapper, singer and songwriter. According to CelebrityNetWorth, she has a net worth of $40million. The rapper rose to fame in 2019 and has been delivering consistently with some chartbuster songs like Savage and WAP.

A Houston native who gained widespread recognition through local performances and impromptu rap videos on social media. She now has three albums, with the latest one titled ‘Megan’, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Megan struck gold by launching the Hot Girl Summer tour, her first major headlining worldwide tour as which grossed over $40 million and had sold out shows across venues in North America and Europe. The tour gave her widespread popularity while also introducing her to a newer demographic.

She became a worldwide sensation when she bagged three Grammy awards in 2021, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Song – Savage and Best Rap Performance.

Major Achievements: How Many NBA Championships & Grammy Awards Do They Have?

Both Thompson and his partner, Megan Thee Stallion, are extremely successful in their respective fields. While Thompson has won four NBA titles, Megan has also bagged three Grammy awards for her excellence in the rap genre.

Just like Thompson has shared the dressing room with star players like Curry, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and many more. Megan has also collaborated with industry stalwarts like Beyonce, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Arianna Grande, Dua Lipa and many more. In the last few years, her brand value and fanbase have been on the rise.

Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (right) and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) react on the bench against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at American Airlines Center.

Klay Thompson established himself as an NBA player in the 2014-15 season when he played a big role in guiding the Warriors to their first championship in 40 years. He continued to be a dominant force for the Dub Nation in the following season as they became the second team to win 70 games in a single season. However, they fell short in the final against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the 2016-17 season, he shattered several records, becoming the first-ever NBA player to score 60 points in under 30 minutes whilst also posting the highest scoring output for any Warriors star in over 42 years. Courtesy of his exceptional scoring output, the Warriors reached their third successive finals and picked up their second title in three years. Thompson’s fourth championship honour came in the following season when they defeated the Cavaliers once again.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Endorsements

The 34-year-old is a well-decorated NBA star with his career spanning over 13 seasons, and therefore, he has endorsements galore. However, his partner, Megan has also enjoyed her fair share of limelight with some big brands. While Thompson is in his twilight, Megan is at her peak, and her brand value, endorsements and overall net worth are expected to swell in the coming years.

Klay Thompson Endorsements

Anta – Thompson signed a 10-year deal with the Chinese shoe brand Anta in 2017. He earns $80million from the deal, averaging $8million per year, while bonuses and royalties further exceed his earnings.

He also struck a deal with Body Armour in 2015, whilst also being involved in endorsements with popular brands like Gillette, Buffalo Wild Wings, Panini, Electronic Arts and Mercedes-Benz.

He further added more endorsements with Waiakea Water, Bevel and NERF during the time he was out of action with injury.

The four-time NBA Champion also appeared in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The ‘Splash Brothers’ partnership with Curry made him a household name during his time at the Warriors, which gave his brand a major boost. The duo are often considered the best backcourt in NBA history.

Megan Thee Stallion Endorsements

Megan Thee Stallion struck an undisclosed seven-figure endorsement deal with Revlon, becoming their brand ambassador for being the fashion that she is.

In 2022, she appeared in an advertisement for Cheetos and was reportedly paid $2 million to feature in the commercial.

She has partnered with Nike in their campaigns while having her own workout plan on the Nike Training Club app.

Megan also has endorsements with Coach, Airbnb, True Religion, Amazon, Cash App and many more.

She signed a $1million deal with Popeyes as they introduced a new franchise named ‘Hot Girl Sauce’.

The 30-year-old signed a deal with streaming giant Netflix to produce her own series on the streaming platform.

Her winning three Grammys has taken her brand value through the roof, with top artists like Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Beyonce, etc already collaborating with her.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion: Who Has Higher Net Worth?

Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion were teasing their relationship since July, and they eventually made it public by appearing together at Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York on July 16. Ever since Thompson shared photos on Instagram, the netizens haven’t had enough of the celebrity couple.

Both Thompson and Megan are successful figures in their respective industries, with the Savage star clocking a $40million net worth while the Mavericks star has a net worth of $140million.

The power couple sent the netizens into a frenzy when the WAP artist insinuated that she is moving together with her partner with a heartfelt Instagram post. The duo have bought a new house as Megan posted a carousel, and in one image, they were seen making a heart with their hands while holding the keys in front of a door, suggesting a new abode for the celebrity duo.

Another gesture of love from Thompson was when he named his boat ‘SS Stallion, Houston, Texas’, intersecting his love for his girlfriend and also his love for sailing.