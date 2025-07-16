Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion’s Dallas Impact Could Cost Lakers in Big Way

Many people in this world are failing to live the life of their dreams. But Klay Thompson isn’t one of them. Four NBA championships, his #1 jersey retired at WSU, experiencing the pain of an ACL injury, and comebacks after comebacks after comebacks. Now, that’s the basketball star for you. Outside the court, the Captain’s dating life is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. His latest sweetheart? Megan Thee Stallion.

Cue the confetti cannons and Twitter takes, because July just got hotter than Houston asphalt at noon. After weeks of winks, whispers, and wild speculation, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson officially dropped the mic on all rumors. On July 12, Megan posted a scroll-stopping Insta dump. Among sun-drenched shots, two pics featured the duo holding hands like high school sweethearts with VIP access to courtside drama and Hottie pride.

By July 14, TMZ caught them exiting NYC’s Carbone, hand in hand and camera-aware, like a scene straight out of a blockbuster rom-com. And just to keep the timeline buzzing, Megan lit up TikTok with a video of her sitting cozy on her mystery man’s lap while unboxing a Labubu doll, gifted by the new MVP in her life. While heartbroken admirers sulk in silence, most fans are celebrating, boldly claiming that Klay Thompson just entered the Hall of Fame of dating wins.

Meanwhile, Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris pointed out something interesting in the latest edition of the Locked On Mavericks podcast. Here’s the thing: What if this duo becomes the NBA version of Travis-Taylor? Nick mentioned that his friend, Brittany Cohen, tweeted: “Oh my God, is this going to be the Mavs version of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?” Meanwhile, how did the Dallas Mavericks expert react? “I was like, “That would be amazing.” Yeah. Give me Megan Thee Stallion at a bunch of Mavs games. Just the camera pans to her all the time, and she’s just cheering on Klay Thompson. That’d be fun,” Angstadt said.

Besides, Isaac Harris wished Klay Thompson‘s late dog, Rocco, were alive to see his ‘dad’ hold hands with Megan. But Nick continued, “That would be fun. The last time we had a real celebrity friend was J. Cole and Desmond Jr., right? Oh my gosh, yes. Had that in a while. There have been a couple that showed up here and there, but J. Cole was at a couple of games.”

September 2023 rewrote the love playbook with a touchdown and a standing ovation. Taylor Swift turned Arrowhead Stadium into the world’s most-watched date spot when she pulled up to cheer for Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end and smooth operator. Months earlier, Kelce shot his shot after attending her concert, and somehow, the universe responded with glitter, gridiron sparks, and the ultimate crossover episode.

Well, neither this is September, nor are Klay and Megan, Travis and Taylor. However, the spotlights could point towards the possibility of the latest lovebirds becoming the NBA’s version of the NFL’s favorite couple. One more interesting turn of events here is that the Los Angeles Lakers might have just lost one of their fans to the Dallas Mavericks. You know what this means? Klay Thompson brought with him a new fan for the franchise.

Klay Thompson’s girlfriend might not be a Lakers fan anymore

On April 7, 2024, Megan Thee Stallion turned the Lakers versus Timberwolves showdown into a front-row fashion frenzy. The then-29-year-old arrived in a daring black top and cargo pants, but the real mic drop was her lime green Hermès Birkin bag, clocking in at $16,500. She added pointed black heels, oversized hoops, dramatic lashes, and a deep side part. Megan owned that arena like it was Grammy night.

The Lakers just took an unexpected L, and it had nothing to do with the scoreboard. Megan Thee Stallion, who turned heads courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game, has switched jerseys in spirit. Now dating 35-year-old Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, she’s got fans convinced she’s traded purple and gold for Maverick blue. And honestly, love might be the boldest free agency move yet.

Love crossed half-court and nailed a buzzer-beater. From courtside couture to cuddly TikToks and rom-com exits, Megan and Klay are giving the NBA its own celebrity saga. The Lakers may have lost a fan, but the Mavericks just gained a queen. So buckle up, because this love story might just shake the league harder than a trade deadline surprise.