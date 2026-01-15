Klay Thompson Can Finally End Father Mychal’s Disappointment as LA Insider Reveals Trade Plan

Mychal Thompson hoped to see his son, Klay Thompson, put on the Los Angeles Lakers jersey as he did more than three decades ago. If not the Warriors, then the Lakers, “where else would he want to play?” he said. But the Dallas Mavericks became Thompson’s next destination in 2024. Heartbreak met Papa Thompson. However, something feels like healing in the latest turn of events in the NBA.

Last season, Klay became a free agent. During this period, his father thought that maybe his son would stay in California. He had expected his son to choose the LA Lakers. Now, Klay was born in LA. Santa Margarita High has Klay’s jersey hanging in the gym rafters. He grew up as a Lakers fan, idolizing Kobe Bryant like many young kids his age. Therefore, Mychal felt disappointed when Klay chose the Mavericks.

“I’m really disappointed. I was hoping, hoping, as you can assess, that he would be a Laker,” the 2-time NBA champion with the Lakers told on Sirius XM NBA Radio. “It was close; it came down to the Lakers and the Mavs, but the Mavs won out. But you know me, I was hoping and praying he’d finish his career with the Lakers.”

During the 2024 trade season, the LA Lakers reportedly prepared a 4-year, $80 million contract for the 4-time NBA champ. However, Klay decided to move ahead with a three-year, $50 million sign-and-trade deal with the Mavs. His logic was simple then, as many assumed so. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving powered the Dallas Mavericks. They had just visited the NBA finals, lost to the Boston Celtics. Provided a championship-winning core.

They mirrored everything Klay Thompson grew accustomed to during his thirteen seasons with the Golden State Warriors. Reality soon ripped the veil off the Mavericks and exposed the core. Soon after Klay’s arrival, the front office traded Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. Irving sustained an ACL injury, and Thompson became a rotation player. And all their championship dreams came crashing down.

And so after 110 appearances for the Mavericks, Klay Thompson is looking forward to brighter days. Maybe a better position on a team that would truly value him for the once-lethal sharpshooter he was in the league. Even Dallas is rebuilding everything from the base. And so are the Lakers.

The Lakers have their eyes on Klay Thompson

The Dallas Mavericks are trying to move on from the blunderous 2025-26 season already. Halfway through the season, the front office is ready to renovate the team. And it starts with Klay Thompson’s future looking uncertain. Voices in the league believe that the former Splash Brother could add a third team to his resume. And that he could go back to California.

Klay Thompson remains a potential future fit for the Lakers. According to ESPN Los Angeles voice John Ireland, LA would receive the first call from his representation if Dallas explores a contract buyout. Although retirement is not approaching, Thompson prefers a West Coast path. Therefore, the Lakers emerge as a realistic landing spot given timing, geography, and long-term career vision.

At the same time, Thompson’s father, Mychal, captured NBA titles with the franchise in 1987 and 1991. Therefore, if availability aligns with intent, this scenario carries quite a momentum worth monitoring closely.

With Luka Doncic and LeBron James anchoring success in LA, Klay Thompson could supply elite spacing and reliable wing depth for his closing chapters ahead. Besides his experience, the 5-time All-Star guard holds career averages of 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 44.9% shooting from the field and 40.9% shooting from three.

Now, it’s about patience in the midseason trade window. Klay Thompson indeed has a chance to end his father’s disappointment, sit with Rob Pelinka, and decide his next move. But as you know, nothing comes easy in this league. Thus leaving us at the edge of suspense.