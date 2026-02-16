Klay Thompson Drops 5-Word Message on Stephen Curry’s Decision Amid Remark on Potential Reunion

Stephen Curry did not need a microphone to send a message during All-Star Weekend. He used his shoes instead.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While walking the red carpet in Jordans, Curry later stepped onto the court wearing Klay Thompson’s commemorative ANTA KT11 “Make It Forever” sneakers, a pair released to celebrate Thompson’s lifetime deal with the brand. The tribute instantly caught attention because it came from a former teammate who now plays on a rival team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after, Thompson responded publicly. “What a swell guy! @stephencurry30 respect”

Imago Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The short message reflected a relationship built over 13 seasons in Golden State and reinforced that their bond has continued even after going separate directions. However, the gesture also arrived alongside something bigger. Curry revealed he wants Thompson back on the floor with him for a different type of battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry confirmed he plans to compete in the 2027 three-point contest after missing this year’s event due to injury. While explaining his return, he openly recruited familiar names. “I already scheduled it. We’re going to bring some people. Me, Dame, I’ll try and get Klay (Thompson). Let’s go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

That possibility matters because the last time the two shooters competed in the contest was 2016, when Thompson won after losing to Curry the year before. A reunion would revive one of the league’s most recognizable shooting rivalries.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard’s recent third contest victory adds stakes. If he returns chasing a record fourth title, a Curry-Thompson matchup becomes more than nostalgia. It becomes direct competition at the top of shooting history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry’s sneaker tribute wasn’t a one-time moment

This was not the first time Curry used footwear to acknowledge Thompson. On Christmas Day, when Thompson faced his former Warriors team, Curry wore the KT11 “Christmas” edition sneakers. Thompson appreciated the gesture even in defeat as Curry secured the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of that pattern, the All-Star decision carried context rather than symbolism alone. The ANTA pair features milestones from Thompson’s career, including the four championships he won alongside Curry, turning the choice into a celebration of shared legacy rather than a simple fashion statement.

At the same time, Curry’s sneaker-free agency has included wearing other players’ signature shoes, such as Anthony Edwards’ model against Minnesota. That makes the Thompson tribute stand out. It was personal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry honored the past while recruiting for the future in the same weekend. Thompson acknowledged the respect, and the invitation now hangs publicly ahead of the next All-Star cycle.

If Thompson accepts, the moment will move from tribute to competition.