Klay Thompson Drops 1-Word Response to Stephen Curry Topping Kobe Bryant as Controversial List Sparks Outrage

If there’s one thing you can count on every summer, besides overcooked burgers and underwhelming blockbuster movies, it’s Bleacher Report dropping a list that sets NBA Twitter on fire. This year’s culprit? Their Top 100 NBA Players of All Time list, which had fans, former players, and now Klay Thompson pulling out their phones in disbelief.

Klay Thompson didn’t mince words — or rather, he used exactly one word. Sharing a post from Etan Thomas on his Instagram story, Klay Thompson threw his weight behind the Kobe faithful. The quote read, “The level of Kobe disrespect is crazy to see. In what world is he number 11 all-time? But this has really been getting out of hand for some time now. Let’s be honest, none of this disrespect was happening when he was still here.”

That wasn’t all. In classic Klay Thompson fashion, he followed it up with a highlight reel of Kobe’s iconic #8-era dunks — captioned with a simple, “And this is just Fro-be #8… WTF is wrong with y’all.” Just pure, undiluted “Are you serious?” energy.

To be fair, Bleacher Report knew exactly what they were doing. After all, ranking Stephen Curry at No. 10 ahead of Kobe Bryant at No. 11 was basically the basketball equivalent of poking a bear — and then giving it a microphone.

The Top 10? Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, Shaq, Tim Duncan, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, and Steph Curry. And sitting at No. 11? Kobe Bean Bryant.

Even Bleacher Report admitted they were stirring the pot, writing, “Kobe’s top-10 status remains one of basketball’s most heated debates here in 2025.” They confessed one of their writers ranked Kobe as high as No. 4… while another dropped him all the way to No. 18. Talk about group projects gone wrong.

Shaq joins Klay Thompson in calling Kobe disrespect “criminal”

Turns out, Klay Thompson wasn’t the only one ready to air his grievances. Shaquille O’Neal, who famously shared both championships and heated locker room moments with Kobe, chimed in with his own verdict on social media: “Kobe at 11 is criminal.”

Coming from a guy who knows a thing or two about being dominant, that’s saying something. Klay Thompson’s reposting it all but confirmed what the Lakers family really thought of this list. It’s not just about rankings. For Klay Thompson, this hits home. Kobe wasn’t just another NBA legend — he was the standard. The Mamba mentality wasn’t a meme to Thompson; it was a blueprint.

In fact, Bleacher Report recognized Kobe’s insane influence, stating, “There’s a case to be made that Kobe is actually the most influential to ever set foot on the NBA’s hardwood.” So why was he sitting at No. 11 behind a player he outscored in career rings, like LeBron James (who sits at No. 2)? Or, behind Shaq, with whom he famously shared both titles and tension?

It’s the kind of ranking that makes Klay Thompson’s eyebrow raise higher than his release point on a catch-and-shoot three. Beyond being a proud Laker (and Kobe disciple in spirit), Klay Thompson knows a thing or two about respect. He’s had his fair share of being overlooked — remember those endless All-NBA snubs? That’s why it’s no surprise he’d ride for Kobe, who, let’s face it, still divides critics like pineapple on pizza.

Klay’s point was clear: None of this “Kobe outside the top 10” talk ever happened when the Black Mamba was still alive. And honestly? He’s not wrong. The discourse has gotten looser than a pickup game at your local YMCA since Kobe’s passing.

It’s worth noting that Klay Thompson’s reaction isn’t just about a list — it’s about legacy, brotherhood, and the kind of respect that players believe transcends stats and MVP trophies. Even Vince Carter, in another context, said it best: “You have all the athleticism and ability, but we know what those guys that you named can do.” For Klay Thompson, Kobe was one of those guys. And no analytics, fancy charts, or hot takes are going to change that.