Klay Thompson Fires Back at Kevin Durant Over MVP Disrespect in 76ers-Warriors Debate

Okay, we get it, Kevin Durant is loving what Philly’s got going on. But his latest comments became the Internet equivalent of taking a stick to a hornet’s nest. After he weighed in on an off-the-cuff debate surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers’ newly formed superteam, it spilled over. After fans and media analysts jumped to refute him, there’s a risk of an online squabble between former Golden State Warriors teammates. Klay Thompson has directly responded to KD, and it’s cold.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The tension flared after @easymoneysniper, the official Instagram handle of Kevin Durant, left a comment in response to a fan comparing the Sixers’ stacked roster, featuring LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown, to that of the 2017 Warriors, who had a historic 16-1 playoff run and a 67-15 regular-season record fresh off adding KD to their star core. In an effort to prove Philadelphia’s top-end talent surpasses the Warriors’ prime championship core, KD somewhat diminished two of his former teammates, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

ADVERTISEMENT

“@tevstakes ain’t close lmao,” Durant wrote in the comment section. “Joel, MVP recently. Jaylen brown, recent finals mvp, Tyrese Maxey, all star the last 3 years. We all know what bron does. Klay Thompson, never a mvp candidate in nothing, 22ppg. Draymond, 14ppg, 7 rebounds 6 assist, Steph a mvp just like Joel was. I don’t get how the Warriors team is better on paper.”

Thompson didn’t let the subtle shade go unnoticed. Tagging Durant directly on his Instagram story, the 4x NBA champion fired back at his former teammate in the discourse: “Aye man u good ? @easymoneysniper What u using my full government for 📰📝??”

ADVERTISEMENT

KD did refer to two out of three teammates – Draymond and Steph – with more familiarity than Klay Thompson. And there is some offense to be taken to “never a mvp candidate in nothing.” But how much of that is playful and how much is petty, who knows. More notably, his argument centered almost entirely on individual accolades rather than team success.

Joel Embiid is a former league MVP, Jaylen Brown is the reigning Finals MVP, Tyrese Maxey has developed into a perennial All-Star, and LeBron James’ résumé hardly needs spelling out. In other words, Durant’s point wasn’t necessarily that the Sixers are already a better basketball team, but that their stars stack up more impressively on paper when judged by awards and individual recognition. That framing, however, is also what sparked the backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Durant reduced Thompson to “22 ppg” and noted he was “never a MVP candidate,” many viewed that as overlooking the role Klay willingly embraced on Golden State’s dynasty. Sharing the floor with both Curry and Durant during the Warriors’ peak naturally limited Thompson’s MVP case, even as he built a Hall of Fame résumé that includes four championships, five All-Star selections, the NBA record for 14 made threes in a game, a 37-point quarter, and a 60-point outing accomplished in just 29 minutes.

The online back-and-forth stems from a wider league debate sparked by Durant’s recent assertion that Philadelphia’s offseason additions created a juggernaut akin to his 2016 arrival in Golden State. After defending LeBron for picking the Sixers, Durant argued that while media outlets criticized the Warriors for adding a third 20-point scorer in 2016, the 76ers now boast four options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Durant’s comparison of Embiid and Curry was rooted in accolades, referring to both simply as MVPs. But critics have argued that such a comparison glosses over the broader context. By the time Durant arrived in Oakland, Curry had already won two MVPs, including the league’s first unanimous MVP award, led Golden State to a championship and a record-setting 73-win season. Embiid, meanwhile, owns an MVP of his own but has yet to guide a team to the NBA Finals.

However, analysts and media commentators have pushed back against KD’s comparison. Stephen A. Smith argued that when Durant joined Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson coming off a 73-win season, the Warriors became inevitable champions before opening night. In contrast, Smith noted that the 76ers are far from clear-cut favorites, with the reigning champion New York Knicks, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Oklahoma City Thunder presenting formidable competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics further pointed out that while Philadelphia possesses undeniable star power, their core has yet to prove its postseason chemistry or reach the NBA Finals together. That stands in stark contrast to the established championship culture Durant joined in Oakland back in 2016.

Though Durant will remain an ardent defender of LeBron’s final move, Thompson’s reaction highlights that comparing current rosters to Golden State’s historic run still touches a nerve among the players who built that dynasty. Now we’ll have to wait and see if KD responds to ex-teammates as much as he does fans.