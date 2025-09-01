Klay Thompson Has Major Business Proposal That’ll Give Ex-NBA Stars Opportunity to Earn More

NBA legends have long used retirement as a launchpad for their off-court ventures. Magic Johnson built a sports empire, while LeBron James runs a media company. But for Klay Thompson, the future might look a little different. When asked about retirement plans, the Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter had a simple answer: stick to basketball, just on a new stage.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The BIG3 league has already proven there’s money and meaning in keeping the game going. Former NBA stars like Dwight Howard and Michael Beasley earn up to $100,000 per season in the 3-on-3 summer league. So when Michael Cooper asked Thompson if he’d consider playing in the BIG3 after retiring, the response came easy. “Absolutely,” Thompson said. “Especially with that four-point ball — that gets me excited.”

That four-point shot isn’t just a gimmick to him. It’s part of the BIG3’s identity, a wrinkle that rewards creativity and range, two things Thompson built his career on. But he wasn’t just talking about stepping onto a BIG3 court. He was talking about where the court could be. Thompson’s vision stretched further. “I just want the BIG3 to go international,” he continued. “You know, it’d be so fun to see the BIG3 go overseas and do a little tour. I would love that. Or Asia. We would love that.” That idea already has momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In early 2024, the BIG3 and the East Asia Super League (EASL) announced a strategic partnership to bring 3-on-3 basketball to Asia in 2026. Taking the BIG3 overseas opens up real financial opportunities.

via Imago Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) walks off the court after the Mavericks defeat the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Asia has massive basketball markets, such as China, the Philippines, and South Korea, where former NBA stars are already household names. Playing in cities like Seoul or Manila could mean sponsorship deals, local partnerships, and new revenue streams for the league and its players.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The league already sold out the O2 Arena in London for its 2023 Championship Game. Ice Cube has already announced exhibition games in Australia, backed by a partnership with the National Basketball League. There’s real momentum here. In Season 8, the league introduced home city representation for the first time and closed out with a packed championship crowd in Orlando.

AD

The BIG3 has turned a niche idea into a legitimate platform, and taking it overseas could open new revenue streams, fresh markets, and even more star power. Klay Thompson’s interest comes at an interesting time. At 35, he’s winding down a long career, and his role with the Mavericks is shifting. He’s no longer the two-way force from his Warriors days, but he’s still a lethal shooter and a veteran presence on a roster. “I love being his [Davis] teammate, I love playing off him,” Thompson said recently. “And can’t wait to build, not just for this year, but for the future… I try to remind people too, I’ve had great success with Anthony and Ky. We won a world championship together in 2014, so it’d be very nice to end our careers together, or at least my career with them.”

It’s that kind of legacy thinking that makes the BIG3 a natural next step. Not a fallback, but a continuation. The league is offering ownership shares, revenue splits, and media rights. Ice Cube’s now-infamous $15 million offer to Caitlin Clark wasn’t just a splashy headline; it was a statement of intent.

This is a league that’s betting on names, building narratives, and offering former stars more than a farewell tour. “You might be retired from the NBA,” Cube added, “but you never retire from being a baller.” As Thompson maps out his final NBA years in Dallas, a new chapter may already be forming.

Why Thompson’s plan could work

The proof is in the pudding. Dwight Howard joined the LA Riot this year. “To still give guys their last hurrah… give guys that opportunity — they’re making money,” Dwyane Wade said on his podcast. “Shoutout to Cube for taking something we all grew up on and creating this brand.” Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers just helped Miami 305 win a championship. These are recognizable talents with fanbase, highlights, and competitive fire. Now picture them in London, Tokyo, or Manila. It works.

Thompson’s numbers show he still has gas in the tank. Last season with Dallas, he played 72 games, averaging 14 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting 39.1% from deep. Not prime Klay, but still deadly. He admits the transition has been wild. “I never thought I would be in Dallas, but it’s been an awesome transition,” he said recently. “I’m the oldest guy on the team… I gotta lead these guys with my voice. I haven’t been this motivated in years.”

But time’s undefeated. Thompson turns 36 soon. Injuries have piled up. The Mavericks want to manage his minutes. A reduced role in Dallas could lead to the perfect transition, the high-level 3-on-3 action, global exposure, and more money post-retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Thompson’s NBA chapter isn’t closed, he’s still fighting with Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg, and (eventually) Kyrie Irving to compete in the West. But he’s already thinking ahead. An international BIG3 isn’t a dream. Ice Cube has said it himself: the goal is international expansion. The league is already heading to Australia this year, partnering with the NBL. But Cube wants more. “Hopefully, we can start a BIG3 league in Australia one day—BIG3: Asia—and continue to add all these leagues all over the world,” he told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

With a name like Klay Thompson behind it, it’s a real possibility. And it’s exactly the kind of move that could give ex-NBA stars what they’ve earned, another shot to play and to own the spotlight again.