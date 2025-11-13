Klay Thompson Issues Strong Statement Against NBA Legend for ‘Disgusting’ Megan Thee Stallion Comment

The Mavericks have been struggling to make their three-pointers. And a major reason is Klay Thompson’s noticeable decline. The former ‘Splash Brother’ is shooting a career-low 28.5% from beyond the arc. At 35, seeing one of the most exciting stars deteriorate is sad, but also understandable. But Jason Williams doesn’t think it has anything to do with skill.

On the latest episode of the Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast, the former Kings guard blamed his girlfriend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, for his underwhelming performances. “It got something to- you know what I’m saying? Klay Thompson, now I ain’t saying that’s what it is. But that might be what it is,” he said to sum it up in short. However, his way of referencing the popular music artist didn’t sit well with Thompson.

He responded to the clip, calling out Patrick Beverley and Williams for disrespecting his girlfriend. “Referring to my GF as a ‘p***y’ is so disgusting and disturbing. Especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would y’all feel if I referred to your wives in such a way? Do better fellas. Very disappointing,” he wrote in the comments.

And Thompson is right for all the reasons. While the couple does have a public relationship, the Mavericks star has kept his personal and professional life separate. Even at media day, he dodged questions about Megan Thee Stallion’s impact on his life.

“I’m not going to talk about that. But I will say that every summer doesn’t change for me, because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there’s really no such thing as an offseason. The summertime is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you’re going to play 100 games a year. And that’s what I do,” he said about his summer.

There’s no real connection between a player’s off-court life and their on-court performances. And in Klay Thompson’s case, the couple appear to be extremely happy, enjoying each other’s company and being there for each other. Putting a negative spotlight on something like that promotes unnecessary hate towards both of them.

It was only right for Klay Thompson to defend Megan Thee Stallion’s character in this situation. However, one thing that is true is that the sharpshooter is having arguably the worst start to any season of his career.

The Mavericks need the best Klay Thompson

Not once in his career has Klay Thompson averaged less than 10 points per game. Right now, he is posting 8.5 points on his worst career efficiency. And the Mavericks are feeling the brunt of his struggles. He was brought in to be a three-point marksman who can utilize the space on the floor.

However, that hasn’t been the case so far. Currently, with Klay Thompson on the court, the Mavericks are shooting just 26.1% from beyond the arc. With the team marred by injuries and lacking a seasoned point guard, the entire blame can’t be on the four-time champion. But his difficulties have contributed to the Mavs’ 3-9 start to the season.

How much of this really concerns Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving being unavailable? Thompson is converting only 34.3% of his open looks from three, a figure that isn’t suitable for a shooter of his caliber. Whether it’s a mechanical issue in his shot or the hostility in Dallas is still unclear.

Imago Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after being hit in the eye during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Before Nico Harrison’s firing, the American Airlines Center harbored a toxic atmosphere, stemming from their decision to trade Luka Doncic. Coupled with some major injuries in the team, it was hard for players to remain completely focused. But that could change, and Klay Thompson did show some promise.

While the Mavericks did lose to the Suns, Thompson provided a spark off the bench. He scored a season-high 19 points, hitting 6 triples. His efficiency and confidence haven’t reached their peak yet. But it was still a positive development for a team driven by chaos. Once Irving and AD return, Thompson and the team will benefit from the spacing they create. That’s another way for the 35-year-old to regain his momentum.

But the Mavericks need it urgently.

With an injury crisis on their hands, the Mavericks really need Klay Thompson to unleash his best. The fresh atmosphere might help lift the team’s spirits going forward. But if the team wants to meet their championship aspirations, Thompson needs to become a perimeter threat. Do you think he will find his footing soon? Let us know your views in the comments below.