brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Klay Thompson & Meg Thee Stallion Take Major Relationship Step Amid Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Comparison

ByPranav Kotai

Jul 16, 2025 | 9:36 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

A multiple-time champion linking up with a multiple-time Grammy award-winning artist, where have we seen that before? “Oh my God, is this going to be the Mavs version of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?” Klay Thompson’s relationship with his new beau, Megan Thee Stallion, is giving off those vibes to the world. After the couple dropped hints on their social media, and later TMZ caught them exiting NYC’s Carbone, now they take it even further.

A full-on public hard launch, in matching black outfits. The 4x NBA champion and the 3x Grammy Winner slayed with their looks. Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion just made their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City. These past weeks served as a trailer for what’s in store for the power couple. With every passing week, the media and fans will be looking for more updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…

 

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Is the Klay-Megan duo the most exciting sports-music crossover since Travis and Taylor?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved