Klay Thompson & Meg Thee Stallion Take Major Relationship Step Amid Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Comparison

A multiple-time champion linking up with a multiple-time Grammy award-winning artist, where have we seen that before? “Oh my God, is this going to be the Mavs version of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?” Klay Thompson’s relationship with his new beau, Megan Thee Stallion, is giving off those vibes to the world. After the couple dropped hints on their social media, and later TMZ caught them exiting NYC’s Carbone, now they take it even further.

A full-on public hard launch, in matching black outfits. The 4x NBA champion and the 3x Grammy Winner slayed with their looks. Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion just made their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City. These past weeks served as a trailer for what’s in store for the power couple. With every passing week, the media and fans will be looking for more updates.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…