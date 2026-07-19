Klay Thompson Opens Stephen Curry Reunion Door Amid New Update on Warriors’ Place in LeBron James Free Agency

The Warriors’ link-up with LeBron James has dominated offseason conversation for weeks. And with the conversation not going anywhere, now Klay Thompson unexpectedly gave the Bay Area fans another dream to think about. A brief exchange with a fan and suddenly, a return to the Warriors didn’t feel quite as impossible as it once did.

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The moment quickly spread across the internet when a fan told Thompson. “We miss you in the Warriors, buddy,” during a corporate fan meet event. The 4x NBA Champ almost immediately replied, “Oh, thank you, I know. Never say never.”

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The response came two seasons after Klay Thompson’s shocking exit from the Golden State. He spent 13 seasons alongside Stephen Curry before joining the Dallas Mavericks. At that time, not everyone imagined a reunion would occur so soon.

The timing, however, couldn’t be more interesting.

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The Warriors’ pursuit of LeBron James appears to have lost momentum. Speaking on NBA Today, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Warriors are no longer viewed as one of the strongest contenders.

“Now, the list has narrowed,” McMenamin said. “We’re talking about Miami, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and from the folks I’ve talked to over the last 24 hours or so, it seems like Golden State is more of a remote possibility than maybe we would have said a week ago. or two weeks ago.”

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He also pointed to the Eastern Conference as the biggest reason.

With the Spurs and Thunder standing in the West, McMenamin explained that LeBron James may prefer a clearer path back to the NBA Finals.

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“You basically have to go through two final series in San Antonio and the Thunder in order just to get to the finals and then have to beat the Eastern Conference team.”

If that thinking holds, the Warriors could find themselves searching for a different offseason splash. That naturally brings the conversation back to Thompson.

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His departure two summers ago wasn’t driven by basketball alone. Thompson reportedly felt disappointed with the Warriors’ contract offer before accepting a 3-year, $50 million deal with Dallas. The move promised a lethal collaboration with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Instead, almost everything changed.

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In the very first season together, Doncic’s departure reshaped the Mavs almost overnight. Kai later suffered a torn ACL, while Klay eventually found himself coming off the bench.

Most importantly, he dropped a career-low 11.7 ppg, and the situation only became dull after the team landed Cooper Flagg. It signaled a stronger focus on the team’s new direction.

Now, another change could be coming.

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According to Marc Stein, Dallas has explored moving Thompson’s expiring $17.46 million contract. That development has naturally revived speculation about whether the Warriors could bring Splash Brothers together if the financial picture aligns.

The Dubs may have options.

The Warriors still have roster flexibility to reshape the squad. They could construct a package around the existing contract to match Thompson’s salary. Or if Dallas buys out his contract, the path becomes much easier. If Green resigns on a new contract, the team still has 3 spots left to fill.

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LeBron James still holds the biggest decision of the offseason, and the Warriors haven’t disappeared entirely from the conversation. But if the Warriors’ chances shrink, another storyline has quietly gathered momentum.

With Klay Thompson signaling a reunion, it’s up to Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office.