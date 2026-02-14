Klay Thompson, Paige Bueckers Escape Epstein Files Probe Crossfire

The fallout hit the agency world fast. High-profile exits followed. And suddenly, the focus was no longer on contracts or endorsements but on emails from more than two decades ago. That pressure forced a decision.

On Friday night, Casey Wasserman informed staff that he has begun the process of selling his talent and marketing agency. The move came after his name surfaced in newly unsealed Epstein-related documents, and he described himself internally as a “distraction” to the athletes and partners he represents. Among those clients are Klay Thompson and Paige Bueckers, two of the most visible names tied to the firm.

“It’s not fair to you, and it’s not fair to the clients and partners we represent so vigorously and care so deeply about… At this moment, I believe that I have become a distraction to those efforts. That is why I have begun the process of selling the company, an effort that is already underway.”

That language matters. Because while neither Thompson nor Bueckers has been implicated or publicly drawn into the controversy, the sale effectively shields them from further spillover.

Wasserman’s appearance in the Epstein files stemmed from 2002 and 2003 interactions. He flew once on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane during a humanitarian trip to Africa tied to the Clinton Foundation, and later exchanged emails with Ghislaine Maxwell. He has maintained that the flight was his only interaction with Epstein and occurred before the public knew of the crimes.

However, once the documents were unsealed, scrutiny followed quickly. Several clients departed the agency in the immediate aftermath. That movement increased reputational risk for those who remained, especially elite athletes with major endorsement portfolios. Thompson has been represented by Wasserman through Greg Lawrence since 2016, while Bueckers is among the agency’s prominent basketball clients.

Because of that timing, the sale functions as a firewall. It separates the athletes’ brands from the controversy at the ownership level of the firm.

A leaked Wall Street Journal memo, amplified publicly by journalist Kyle Griffin on February 14, confirmed the agency is officially up for sale. No buyer has been named yet, but the process is underway.

Meanwhile, Wasserman emphasized that protecting roughly 4,000 employees was central to the decision. He referred to them as “the absolute best in the business,” reinforcing that the move was designed to stabilize operations rather than dissolve them.

Casey Wasserman will remain the chair for the 2028 Olympics

At the same time, Wasserman’s leadership role outside the agency added another layer of scrutiny.

He serves as chair of the LA28 Olympic organizing committee. Following the document release, the board initiated a review and hired outside counsel to examine the matter. After evaluating the 2002 flight and email exchanges, the executive committee chose not to remove him.

“Twenty-three years ago, before Mr. Wasserman or the public knew of Epstein and Maxwell’s deplorable crimes, Mr. Wasserman and his then-wife flew on a humanitarian mission to Africa on Epstein’s plane at the invitation of the Clinton Foundation. This was his single interaction with Epstein.”

“The Executive Committee of the Board has determined that, based on these facts, as well as the strong leadership he has exhibited over the past ten years, Mr. Wasserman should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe and successful Games.”

That outcome is significant. While agency clients began leaving, LA28 retained him after independent review. Still, reputational storms in sports management often force structural change even without formal wrongdoing. In this case, selling the agency appears to be the structural adjustment.

For Thompson and Bueckers, the immediate effect is stability. They remain represented within a firm that will continue operating under new ownership once a deal is finalized.

What happens next depends on two tracks. First, who acquires the agency. Second, whether additional fallout emerges as the document release continues to generate discussion. For now, the crossfire has shifted away from the athletes and toward corporate restructuring. And that shift was not accidental.