Klay Thompson Pays Homage to 2-Time World Series Champion After Visit With New Partner

Before things get serious in Dallas, let’s rewind to a night that was anything but pressure-packed. Sure, the Mavericks are coming off a disappointing early exit and facing a high-stakes summer with a new core featuring Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg, and Kyrie Irving. But for one evening, it wasn’t about play-in heartbreak or roster fixes. It was about laughs, lightness, and a theme night that gave this squad—yes, including Klay, a chance to just breathe and have fun together.

You’d think Klay Thompson would only have eyes for the hardwood. After all, this guy helped the Warriors snag four NBA titles, including that 2022 run where they knocked Dallas out in five. But here’s the twist: Klay’s heart isn’t just in hoops. As a kid, he actually loved baseball just as much. He even played Little League—and yep, one of his teammates was none other than Kevin Love. So when the Mavericks gave him a chance to trade his basketball sneakers for baseball cleats—even for just one night—Klay didn’t hesitate. Off he went, grinning his way into Texas and right back into his childhood dream.

Klay Thompson had fans doing a double-take when he posted an Instagram story of himself mid–baseball throw, one leg up, with the caption: “S/O Jon Olerud.” And that shoutout wasn’t random. Olerud, a two-time World Series champ with the Blue Jays in ’92 and ’93, shares more than just baseball love with Klay—they’re both proud Washington State alums. Back in 2019, WSU announced Klay would become just the second basketball player in school history to have his jersey retired. And guess who’s already up there? Yep, John Olerud. Two athletes, two legacies, one crimson and gray bond.

via Imago Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

So why was Klay Thompson out there on a baseball field? It was all part of the fun during the Texas Rangers’ Dallas Mavericks theme night at Globe Life Field. Rocking a Rangers jersey, Klay joined other teammates before the game, took some batting practice, and soaked in the vibe. Fans even got a special giveaway—a Rangers-style No. 31 basketball jersey with the Mavs logo on the back, a perfect nod to Klay’s Dallas number. And with his brother Trayce having played seven seasons in the MLB, it felt just right when Klay threw out the first pitch to Rangers coach Tony Beasley.

Lately, all the buzz around Klay Thompson has been about his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. So when he stepped out, fans were hoping to catch a glimpse of the new couple. But surprise—his “new partner” wasn’t Megan, it was teammate Dwight Powell, both suited up in Rangers jerseys. Sure, Dallas fans were excited to see the duo repping the city, but let’s be real… most were secretly hoping for more of Klay and his girlfriend.

Shaquille O’Neal has given his prediction about Klay Thompson’s relationship

Klay Thompson is officially off the market, and the big reveal didn’t happen courtside—it happened in the Bahamas. What started as a string of low-key Instagram posts quickly turned into confirmation that the four-time NBA champion is dating none other than Megan Thee Stallion. First, fans spotted him casually posing by “Mychal Thompson Boulevard,” then came the clues—a mystery woman with Megan’s exact nails, hairstyle, and even identical vacation backdrops. But it was the hand-holding photo that sealed the deal, followed by TMZ confirming what everyone had already guessed: Klay and Megan are officially a couple.

But not everyone’s sold on the romance—especially not Shaquille O’Neal. During an episode of his podcast with Mike Tyson, the NBA legend didn’t hold back when asked about the new couple. With his usual deadpan delivery, Shaq predicted their relationship wouldn’t even last until the NBA season tips off. “The line is six weeks,” he said, drawing laughs and raising eyebrows. Whether it was pure teasing or a genuine bet, the Hall of Famer made it clear—he’s not buying the long-term love story just yet.

Still, Klay and Megan are unfazed—and couldn’t sound more smitten. The two made their red carpet debut at Megan’s first-ever Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16, and the love was loud and clear. “I have never dated somebody so kind… This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy,” Megan told PageSix. Klay, standing proudly by her side, echoed the sentiment: “It feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world. I’ve seen it firsthand.” Reflecting on her late parents, he added, “I would have loved to meet Holly and Joe. I know both of them would be so proud of their only daughter—not only for what she’s been able to accomplish, but for what she’s going to continue to do.”

In conclusion, Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have officially raised the heat…and the standard of couple goals.

