Klay Thompson, Rui Hachimura’s NBA Agent Faces Cut Amid Epstein Scrutiny

The fallout from newly released Jeffrey Epstein-related documents has reached one of the NBA’s most powerful player agencies. The firm representing Klay Thompson and Rui Hachimura is now under scrutiny. Casey Wasserman, the CEO of the Wasserman group, has released his statement, but his clients are already leaving.

The agency CEO and LA28 chair has come under fire in recent weeks after his 2003 emails with convicted Ghislaine Maxwell came to light. The messages were described as personal in nature and were released as part of a legally required disclosure of government files connected to Epstein and Maxwell. Singer Chappell Roan and soccer legend Abby Wambach have left Wasserman’s agency this week.

“Casey should resign. He should leave, so more people like me don’t have to,” Abby Wambach said in a statement. Roan stated her decision “reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust.” Now the spotlight is on NBA players.

Wasserman represents a who’s who of NBA talent, including stars like Thompson and Domantas Sabonis, along with key rotation players such as Alex Caruso and Rui Hachimura. The agency also represents top female athletes, including WNBA icon Diana Taurasi and soccer legend Alex Morgan.

Imago 250320 — COSTA NAVARINO, March 20, 2025 — Casey Wasserman, chair of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Organizing Committee, speaks during the second day of the 144th International Olympic Committee IOC session in Costa Navarino, Greece, March 20, 2025. SPGREECE-COSTA NAVARINO-144TH IOC SESSION CaoxCan PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

All the current clients were indirectly called out by Wambach’s former USWNT teammate Hope Solo. “It’s easy to speak out when it’s a popular sentiment or when there is nothing to lose. Their current silence is deafening.”

Wasserman also chairs the 35-person LA28 board. The organizing committee did consult with an outside legal firm to review the past interactions. But it “did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented.”

“I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell,” Wasserman released his statement on Saturday. He stressed that he never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. “As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them,” he said.

More pressure on the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers part-owner Todd Boehly has been named in newly released Jeffrey Epstein-related documents. The reports stated that Epstein was in communication with the 52-year-old. The Athletic further added that several emails were exchanged between him and Jeffrey Epstein in 2011 as they sought clarification. Those emails were strictly business-related, according to the reports. But Boehly declined to comment.

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris also appeared in the Epstein documents, first in September and then in January. A spokesperson clarified the situation, stating, “Josh Harris never had an independent relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Harris sought to prevent Epstein’s attempts to develop a corporate relationship with Apollo.”

Harris and Boehly clearly denied having any partnership. Wasserman did the same with his statement. Yet, few of his clients have walked away, and now the others could follow suit.