Klay Thompson’s Dating History: Inside Mavs Star’s Past Relationships Before Megan Thee Stallion

Dallas Mavericks superstar Klay Thompson is no stranger when it comes to making headlines. However, this time around, the sharpshooter isn’t getting all this media attention for something he did on the basketball court. On the contrary, Thompson has made huge waves off the court by announcing his relationship with singer Megan Thee Stallion. This news garnered attention from everyone, fans and NBA stars alike, including the likes of Draymond Green and Dwight Howard.

However, as Klay Thompson tries his luck at love once again during the offseason, everyone is interested in knowing about his dating history, given this isn’t the Mavs star’s first public relationship. Don’t you wanna know about the hooper’s dating history?

When did Klay Thompson date Hannah Stocking, and why did they break up?

After weeks and weeks of speculations surrounding Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion, the duo has finally made their relationship Instagram official. Although it’s great news for both of them, it’s also the right time to look back at Thompson’s dating history. While no one knows whether famous YouTuber and influencer Hannah Stocking was the Mavericks star’s first girlfriend, it’s safe to say that she was his first public relationship. Klay apparently started dating comedian Hannah Stocking somewhere in 2014, and just a year later, they had a really messy breakup.

For those of you who don’t know how things ended between Thompson and Stocking, the couple allegedly broke up after the latter cheated on his girlfriend. This surprising revelation came just months after he won the NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors. Hannah called out the NBA star in a series of now-deleted tweets. She wondered if Klay’s desire to “get his numbers up” was the reason he cheated on her and used an unflattering picture of the Mavs guard claiming to have found him “naked in bed with a groupie.”

However, these were mere speculations by Hannah on Klay, with the four-time champion never commenting about the incident. Although Thompson’s first relationship did not end in a way he would’ve hoped for, he soon came back to the limelight in the dating scene.

Did Klay Thompson have a relationship with Carleen Henry?

Although the allegations made against Klay Thompson by her first girlfriend were huge, he was soon linked with celebrity hairstylist Carleen Henry. The two were spotted publicly a couple of times, with many believing that Henry and Thompson were dating. However, the Mavericks guard never made a comment on their relationship or even made the relationship social media official. A major reason why Klay did not do that could be the fact of how short lived their relationship was together.

After only being spotted a few times in public together, it is rumored that Carleen, despite knowing how private Thompson is, was leaking information about their relationship to the media. As expected, this did not sit right with the NBA star, and he decided to break up with the hair stylist and move on with his life. Since this ugly incident, Thompson has been linked with several beautiful women. However, it’s hard to confirm his relationship with them.

Who are the women Klay Thompson is rumored to have hooked up with?

It seems like, apart from Hannah Stocking and Carleen Henry, the Dallas Mavericks superstar has been linked with several women romantically. This includes the likes of basketball players, models, actresses, and even social media personalities. Wish to know the women Klay Thompson is rumored to have dated?

Tiffany Suarez (2015), a college basketball player.

Cherise Sandra (2016), a model.

Abigail Ratchford (2017), an Instagram influencer.

Eiza González (2019), a Mexican actress.

Kristen Evangeline (2022), a social media personality.

That’s quite a long list, right? Well, that’s because these are some of the names with whom the Dallas hooper’s name has just been linked. There’s no confirmation either from Thompson’s or these women’s sides that they’ve been involved in a romantic relationship whatsoever. However, that doesn’t mean that Klay did not date anyone after his first two relationships ended badly.

What happened between Klay Thompson and Laura Harrier?

During his Golden State days, Klay Thompson dated someone, Spider-Man fans should easily be able to recognize. That’s because the hooper was back then in a romantic relationship with none other than. Laura Harrier. Both of them were first spotted together in 2018, but how they met is still quite unclear. However, their relationship did not last for long, as the couple reportedly split up in 2019. However, that soon turned out to be just a false alarm with the pair enjoying a quite romantic vacation in Malibu later that year.

The following month, they even took a trip to France, where they visited several places, including the Anse De Maldormé. After walking on red carpets and several other events together, the couple silently parted ways, with neither of them ever publicly speaking about their relationship again. Then, after taking a break from dating, Klay Thompson entered the dating scene once again with singer and actress Coco Jones. How did that turn out for the veteran guard?

Was Klay Thompson in a serious relationship with Coco Jones?

Late in 2021, Klay Thompson once again was the talk of the town after being linked with singer and actress Coco Jones. Surely, that name would ring a bell for all the Bel-Air fans in the house. The Hollywood star reportedly started seeing Thompson around November. However, unlike his previous relationships, the Mavericks guard decided to keep this one under wraps, with almost little to no public appearances together.

Well, it seems that was for good, as the couple split back in 2023. This was the last relationship Klay was involved in before he made the earth-shattering announcement of being in a relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. Speaking of which, why don’t we see how that’s been going for the Dallas guard?

Is Klay Thompson currently dating Megan Thee Stallion?

As we all know by now, the Dallas Mavericks superstar has found himself on every headline, this time with Megan Thee Stallion, one of music’s most prominent names. Although the two were rumored to have the seeing each other since early July, no one had any proof about how trustworthy the news was. However, that was until the pair themselves decided to reveal their relationship to the world.

Megan’s recent video of her sitting on Thompson’s lap, which is now deleted, left it up to the imagination of their fans. From A-list musicians to NBA players, no one can help but congratulate the new couple. Klay Thompson’s dating history has been as versatile as his jump shot. More so, with Megan Thee Stallion alongside him, it’s safe to say that the Dallas guard’s off-court game is as strong as ever.