Klay Thompson’s 4-Word Message to Megan Thee Stallion Suggests Shaq Got It All Wrong

Look, we all love a good offseason trade rumor, but sometimes the wildest moves don’t involve basketballs or blockbusters—sometimes, it’s Klay Thompson stepping out in a Rangers uniform and quietly shaking up Instagram with four little words that may or may not be the most low-key mic drop of 2025.

“My girlfriend likes these ⚾️💙”

That’s it. That was the whole caption. But in typical Klay Thompson fashion, it said everything. No press release, no emoji overload—just the kind of casual flex that would make even Phil Jackson proud. And who’s the “girlfriend” in question? Oh, just Megan Thee Stallion—Grammy-winner, philanthropic queen, and the kind of cultural force who could probably dunk on you in heels if she felt like it. Now, let’s rewind a little, because this story has more layers than a playoff rotation.

Megan teased the origin of their relationship by telling PEOPLE: “It was such a meet-cute, it was like a F—— movie.” She wouldn’t spill the full details (stars—they’re just like us… cryptic), but the chemistry’s been radiating like a midrange jumper from vintage Klay Thompson. This duo first set the internet ablaze with soft-launch hints—Megan posted some sultry hot tub pics, and eagle-eyed fans spotted what looked suspiciously like Klay lounging in the background, soaking up sun and privacy.

The breadcrumbs were there. The NBA sleuths followed.

Then came July 12: the hard launch. Klay Thompson posted vacation photos—hand-holding, blue skies, and what could only be described as “Bahamas energy.” You know it’s serious when Klay drops couple content and a poetic caption (“Sweet Bells son”—interpret as you will). Just days later, the couple made it red carpet official at Megan’s ‘Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala’ in NYC, a night so classy even the cocktail napkins felt underdressed. Holding hands, sharing smiles, and radiating happiness, Klay and Megan weren’t just a stunning couple—they were the couple.

Megan told Page Six: “I’ve never dated somebody so kind… He makes me genuinely happy.” She doubled down with PEOPLE, calling Klay Thompson “the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.” That’s elite praise, especially from someone who’s been in the entertainment spotlight for years.

And Klay? Not one to be outdone, he got adorably emotional when asked about attending the gala with Megan: “It feels incredible because Megan is such a special person. She inspires so many… and I’m honored to be here by her side.” Excuse us while we go rewatch The Notebook just to emotionally calibrate!

Now, not everyone’s buying into the fairy tale. Shaquille O’Neal took a break from his usual brand of barbecue sauce wisdom to serve up a very skeptical take on The Big Podcast: “Six weeks.” That was it. That was his prediction for the lifespan of Klay and Megan’s relationship. Not six months, not ‘til the All-Star Break—just six weeks. To be fair, Shaq repeated it twice, so he must’ve felt confident. But Mike Tyson wasn’t having it. The former champ joked that Megan’s got “staying power”—referencing her infamous resilience and adding just enough comic relief to soften the jab.

(Side note: Shaq might want to update his dating algorithm, because Megan and Klay already blew past the six-week mark and are thriving.)

The Ballad of Klay Thompson (and Megan Thee Stallion)

Klay Thompson isn’t just “dating Megan Thee Stallion.” This is a full-blown crossover episode. We’re talking NBA All-Star meets Houston’s hottest export. Two high-performing brands, each with a loyal fanbase and enough viral content between them to crash a server.

Klay, known more for his jump shot than his tabloid presence, has always done things his way—whether it’s sailing across the Bay on a boat named “Nordic Knife” or casually becoming the face of a Texas baseball team for a day. Now, he’s showing up for red carpets, gushing in interviews, and somehow still throwing tighter passes than most rom-com protagonists.

Let’s not forget that Klay Thompson is still adjusting to life in Dallas, having made a surprise move to the Mavericks this offseason. Fans were still processing that when he hit ‘em with an IG drop of him chucking baseballs in a Rangers jersey—captioned with that now-iconic line: “My girlfriend likes these ⚾️💙”

Translation? “New city, new threads, new relationship, still Klay.” It’s vintage draft pick No. 11—cool under pressure, always efficient, always hitting from deep (emotionally and literally).

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at American Airlines Center.

‘The Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala’ wasn’t just a red carpet moment, either. Megan launched the foundation in honor of her late parents, aiming to uplift women, children, seniors, and underserved communities across Houston and beyond. That night, Klay didn’t just show up as a plus-one—he showed up as a partner. “To be able to give back, raise money, and support something so meaningful—it’s just another incredible feat of hers,” he said. “I know her parents would be proud.”

Say what you want about love in the limelight, but when two people are lifting each other up—and their communities—it’s hard to root against them. Shaq might want to revise his prediction. This isn’t some summer fling sponsored by Spotify and paparazzi lenses. Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are giving fans something better: a surprisingly wholesome, joyful connection between two people at the top of their games.

So here we are: NBA champion meets Grammy-winning powerhouse, shaking up the offseason with more style and sincerity than we knew we needed. Whether they’re holding hands on red carpets or tossing baseballs in Rangers blue, one thing’s clear…

This couple’s got range—and it’s looking a lot longer than six weeks.