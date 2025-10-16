Klay Thompson’s Girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion Shows Heartfelt Gesture At Mavs vs Lakers

Over the offseason, Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have become one of the most talked-about NBA couples since making their relationship public earlier this summer. The pair has made multiple high-profile public appearances, from gala nights to baseball games. Their chemistry has been widely celebrated, and now, the relationship has taken a new turn.

Today, Megan was spotted in the crowd for the preseason matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks. While the couple has been spotted at numerous events, this marks the first time Megan has been in the audience for one of Thompson’s professional games, showing her support in a new arena.

The preseason matchup itself is a lively backdrop. Both rosters boast star power, with Anthony Davis and rookie sensation Cooper Flagg both active for Dallas. On the other side, unfortunately, the Lakers are missing both of their superstars: LeBron James is out with sciatica, and Luka Doncic is resting on the latter of two back-to-backs.

The couple’s relationship has shown up at various different places: from the Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala, where they made their debut on the red carpet, to the Sandlot Classic, where they shared a cozy dugout moment, along with a Stevie Wonder concert. Megan’s attendance at Thompson’s preseason game, alongside his mother Julie, shows that she’s stepping into his world in a more visible and personal way.

For Klay, having Megan courtside has to be a morale booster during the game. While the Mavs guard has kept the details of his relationship private during interviews, he has shared many pictures of them together. Megan has been outspoken in her appreciation of Thompson, saying, “I have never dated somebody so kind… This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion’s Heartfelt Moments

Beyond the glamor of red carpets and galas, Megan and Klay have cultivated a relationship rooted in mutual support. One intimate aspect of their bond is Megan’s cooking. Thompson expressed his appreciation for her cooking, calling her catfish and spaghetti combo “the best meal [he’s] ever tasted.” Megan, on an Instagram post, wrote, “Out of everything I’ve cooked for him so far he keeps asking for spaghetti and catfish 😂🍝.”

Their connection extends to fitness routines, where they motivate each other. In a video, the couple lifted weights, and, after Megan poked fun at his noisy lifts, Thompson admitted, “I was being a little dramatic, but I mean, I’m with my girl. She’s a queen of drama – in the weight room.”

In another workout, the pair went through presses, squats and pullups, with Megan saying, “We went to the gym and we [were] doing these things that his trainer had put us through.”

Apart from these moments, the couple also went on a golf trip in Arkansas, with Thompson stating, “We’re going to have the time of our lives,” before giving Megan a quick lesson on golf terms.

By the end of the date, Thompson said, “Ever since I’ve been in love, my golf game’s reaped all the benefits.” These moments mark their ability to mix personal interest with activities that help strengthen their bond, while offering fans a glimpse into their connection.