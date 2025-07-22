Klay Thompson’s Relationship Gives Nico Harrison Unexpected Boost Amid Stephen A. Smith’s Displeasure

Klay Thompson’s name has lit up more off-court blogs than box scores this offseason—but don’t let the noise fool you. While Giannis, KD, and LeBron handle their usual franchise-shifting drama, Klay’s making headlines of a different kind. The Mavs shooter might still be settling into Dallas, but his rumored relationship with Megan Thee Stallion has fans and insiders buzzing. Whether it’s real or just summer fun, one thing’s clear: we might finally see Klay relaxed, recharged, and ready to rain threes again. If that happens, the biggest winner isn’t social media—it’s Nico Harrison and the Mavericks.

The Killa’s still searching for his rhythm in Dallas. His first season there? Easily one of the most forgettable yet. His numbers have dipped since the decade began—14 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2 assists on 41.2% shooting just doesn’t cut it. For a 4-time champion and 5-time All-Star, those stats read like a player past his prime. But lately, things have looked different. He’s been locked in these past few weeks, practicing with noticeable energy and purpose. Coincidence or not, it all aligns with Megan stepping into his life—and NBA legends have taken note.

“Hey, Klay—shoutout to you, man, you know what I’m saying? But I’m gonna tell you something. Hey boy, I’m watching you. You got a different glow on your face,” said Kendrick Perkins on Road Trippin. “Hey Klay, hey brother—live it up. Live it up, man. Live it up. Because Dallas gonna need you this year. I’m happy to see you smiling, happy again, man. I know the last three, four years been frustrating, but damn it, Klay—say it’s not how you start, it’s not where you’ve been, it’s how you get better. And we’re here today. And damn it, he’s doing good for himself—on and off the court.”

Klay Thompson just turned heads with a scorching workout alongside trainer Chris Brickley, draining 72 straight three-pointers in the gym. He’s looked locked in—elite form, laser focus, and that signature smooth release heading into the 2025-26 season. But while the work’s clear, fans think something else might be fueling the flame: of course, it’s Megan. Ever since going public with her, Klay’s been all smiles—and all buckets. Whether it’s love or muscle memory, the result’s the same. And if this version of Klay shows up in October, the league’s in trouble. And Nico Harrison’s all smiles.

KP’s always shown love for Klay—that bond’s been real for a while now, no surprises there. But Stephen A. Smith giving him props too? Now that’s a plot twist that could shake things up. When one of the loudest voices in sports media starts backing Klay again, people pay attention. And if Stephen A.’s hopping on the bandwagon, it means Klay’s comeback arc might actually be heating up.

Stephen A. Smith hates the media for focusing on Klay Thompson amid on-court struggles

SAS isn’t really…”player friendly”, to say the least. Fair play to the man – he calls it like he sees it. Does that get him on the wrong side of the people sometimes? Absolutely. And he has only himself to blame. But it’s when he praises people that the cameras turn to him for the better. Case in point – Klay Thompson. “I’ve always resented how the media, by naming Kemba Walker third team All-NBA one year ago, cost Klay Thompson about $30 million. I’ve always resented that. Always,” said SAS on YouTube.

That’s when his focus shifts to Megan. Surprisingly, the ESPN analyst is more than happy for the Mavs guard. Maybe a bit too much. ““She is fly. She does look good. You understand? I mean, he could do a lot worse, and she is talented, and I wish them nothing but the best. I’m happy for him. You understand what I’m saying?” said Smith.“I mean, more props to Klay Thompson, as far as I’m concerned. You know, it just something else he’s one at. Something else he’s one at. Okay. Bravo. Bravo. The brother could do worse.”

To be honest, everyone’s happy seeing Klay back at his best. The league isn’t the same without a top-75 player like him shooting threes like he eats them for breakfast. But if you ask SAS, the media gotta take a break till the off-season finishes, and focus on how we might see Killa Klay back to his best, which has been long overdue.