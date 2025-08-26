Klay Thompson Seemingly Unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion After Cozy Display With Friend

Is this the end, or just a social-media hiccup? Fans woke up scrolling and spotted something subtle but loud: Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion no longer follow each other on Instagram. On the surface it looks small. In celebrity-land, an unfollow can mean anything from a private spat to a strategic PR wrinkle. But when two public figures who were so open about their chemistry hit “unfollow” within a day of a cozy birthday carousel… well, people notice.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion were one of summer’s most-watchable pairs. They confirmed their romance publicly in July 2025: vacation photos, red carpet affection, and candid moments that painted them as a surprisingly wholesome match. Fans loved it, media loved it, and their moments together were shared and reshared, until now. The feeds still show the old posts: Klay’s Bahamas carousel and Megan’s gym reels remain visible, which makes this latest unfollow feel more like a tense eyebrow-raise than a full-on purge.

On August 24, Megan posted a nine-photo birthday carousel celebrating her longtime best friend, captioned with a gushy tribute calling him her “emotional support human” and signing off “Love you Wellon 💙.” The photos are intimate in the platonic sense: lounge selfies, a cheek kiss at an event, beach lifts, red-carpet elegance, and even neon-club chaos. They show warmth, history, and straight-up best-friend energy, and immediately opened the floodgates for commentary. Fans who didn’t know the full backstory read those images as something more, and social media did what it always does: it amplified the drama.

Per details, the mutual unfollow happened around August 25, right after Megan’s birthday tribute. Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion both hitting “unfollow” sent fans into comment threads and DMs. Importantly, neither deleted the photos of each other, which suggests this isn’t a scorched-earth breakup. It’s a cold shoulder with receipts still on the shelf, classic “we’ll see how this goes” behavior. For those keeping score, the posts where they’re together, vacation snaps, gym videos, and sweet candid clips, remain intact.

Who is “Wellon”? (Spoiler: not a romantic rival)

The friend at the heart of the birthday carousel is Kellon Deryck, affectionately called “Wellon.” He’s Megan’s long-time hairstylist, beauty collaborator, and platonic best friend. The photos read like two people who’ve traveled, worked, and partied together for years; Kellon is openly gay and has been a visible part of Megan’s inner circle since at least 2018. He’s styled her for campaigns and red carpets, and he and Megan have publicly called each other family. The optics can be misleading to casual scrollers; intimacy and romance are different things, but online, nuance often gets lost.

Reactions split fast. Some fans rushed to defend Megan, calling the blowback biased and narrow-minded. Why is a woman close friends with a gay man any of someone else’s business? Others jumped on the bandwagon, tagging Klay Thompson in comments, urging a breakup. Add in old takes, like the now-famous “six-week” line from a high-profile voice earlier this summer, and you’ve got a combustible mix of doubt, nostalgia, and performative outrage. The real effect: the couple’s private dynamic is now public speculation fodder.

There are a few plausible reads here, based on what we know:

Misunderstanding + reaction: Fans misread platonic photos, tagged Klay , and the online heat led to a sulky unfollow. Tempers cool, they refollow, and life continues.

Privacy boundary: Klay Thompson has a private reputation; maybe this was a quiet “we need space” move to protect the relationship from social noise.

Relationship strain: Unfollow could signal a deeper disagreement, jealousy, insecurity or outside pressures, but the fact posts remain suggests it’s not a dramatic split.

PR manoeuvre: In celebrity marketing, controversy sometimes equals currency. The unfollow could be a manufactured moment to re-ignite interest, but that’s speculative and messy.

If the unfollow sticks, expect the media cycle to lean into “breakup” headlines. If it’s temporary, it’ll be another footnote in a summer relationship that already had its fair share of public moments. Either way, both careers keep rolling: Klay Thompson has a season to focus on, and Megan Thee Stallion has music and public appearances on the calendar. The real outcome hinges on whether both choose privacy or performative narrative.

At the heart of this is a simple tension: celebrity relationships are complicated by performative fandom and messy optics. Megan’s birthday carousel was affectionate, affectionate looks don’t always equal romance, and Kellon is a loyal friend, not a secret rival. But when Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion unfollow each other, fans will always fill the silence with speculation.

So what do you think? Was this a temporary social-media spat blown out of proportion, or the start of something more serious between Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion? Drop your take in the comments.