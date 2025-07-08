Klay Thompson Sends 3-Word Message to Ex-Warriors Teammate After Mavs’ Official Move

Klay Thompson is already embracing the new-look Dallas Mavericks. After the team officially signed D’Angelo Russell to a two-year deal reportedly worth around $12 million, Thompson sent a playful message to his former Warriors teammate Jordan Poole via Instagram: “STACHE BROS! Wya @jordan_poole.” The post featured a throwback clip of Thompson and Russell practicing together, a nod to their short-lived stint as Warriors teammates during the 2019–20 season. Though they never played a game together due to Thompson’s ACL injury that year, the respect clearly remains.

Now, Thompson and Russell will finally share the court as teammates in Dallas. With Kyrie Irving recovering from an ACL tear expected to sideline him until at least January, Russell will serve as the Mavs’ interim starting point guard. His steady playmaking, paired with Thompson, Cooper Flagg, PJ Washington, and Anthony Davis, gives Dallas one of the most versatile lineups in the league.

Russell, a 2015 second-overall pick, brings averages of 17.3 points and 5.7 assists across his nine-year career. Last season, he split time between the Lakers and Nets, averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 assists. Meanwhile, Dallas has re-signed Kyrie Irving to a three-year, $119 million deal, locking in their long-term backcourt. When Irving returns, the Mavs could feature a lethal rotation, with Thompson and Flagg poised to stretch defenses.

Thompson’s message not only pokes fun at old friendships—it signals excitement for the chemistry and potential this revamped Dallas squad now carries. And maybe a little something to do with Poole? No? Yes?

