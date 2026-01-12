Klay Thompson to Cut Ties With Mavs — but $53M Problem Lingers, Per Insider

The Dallas Mavericks believed Klay Thompson could be the piece that pushed them toward contention and stabilized the backcourt. More than a year later, the plan has not materialized. Dallas is stuck 12th in the standings with a 14-25 record, while injuries and inconsistency have limited Thompson’s impact. Even when available, he has struggled to resemble the player they banked on.

That reality has pushed the Dallas Mavericks to quietly explore trade options for Klay Thompson. His age and uneven form mean a blockbuster return is unlikely, yet his shooting still holds appeal for teams chasing spacing and experience. While Dallas weighs potential fits across the league, moving Thompson may not be straightforward.

“You would probably start to like probably look at Klay and just be like, and obviously like evaluating his priorities, as you came here to win a title. We are letting’s just be nice, not winning a title. Would you like to go to a team and find one that can potentially win a title that you could contribute to?” NBA insider Grant Afseth stated.

That context adds another layer to the situation in Dallas. As the reporter explained, “And then, because if it’s not something that he cares about, like not saying he doesn’t care about winning a title, but just like he’s not adamant about that as a trade deadline situation.”

Now, that’s not us saying that Klay doesn’t want to be competitive, but it’s just not the biggest deciding factor for him. Nonetheless, before Klay Thompson and the Mavericks front office agree upon a move, there’s a huge problem.

“The problem is they have themselves some contracts that are just what we’ve talked about a lot that are tough to move, like a Caleb Martin, Jaden Hardy, that aren’t necessarily like key rotation players and enticing trade candidates for other teams right now,” Afseth further added.

He pointed out that to trade Klay Thompson, Dallas needs to trade players like Caleb Martin and Jaden Hardy, who are on four-year, $35 million contracts and a three-year, $18 million contract, respectively.

The problem is that they are difficult to trade. After all, Martin is only averaging 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds, which is particularly disappointing, especially considering his substantial contract. Meanwhile, Hardy isn’t doing too well either.

The 23-year-old is averaging 6.1 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting just 41.7 percent from the field. So, finding trade partners for these two players will be a huge task for the Mavericks, who are in dire need of some changes to their currently constructed roster. Amid this, Thompson’s former team could emerge as the solution.

Klay Thompson could reunite with the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson is reportedly looking for a new home, but there are a couple of roadblocks in his way. However, the Golden State Warriors could solve that. This isn’t just what we think, but former NBA legend and host of the Club 520 podcast, Jeff Teague, thinks that Thompson could help the Dubs and vice versa.

The former players suggested that the Warriors should bring back their club legend “home.” The timing is obvious, the Warriors are looking for a push, and Klay Thompson needs a change of air. So, why not bring the two back together, and with the February 5th deadline approaching soon, why not? Well, being honest, it does make sense.

However, that could be just our nostalgia speaking. Nonetheless, there might be some sense to it after all, as Thompson has been picking up his slack recently. He’s been averaging 11.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. While those are not eye-turning numbers, they could improve with him being back with Stephen Curry. Now will it happen? We’ll have to wait and watch.