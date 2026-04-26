Klay Thompson Unfollows WNBA Star After Megan Thee Stallion Breaks-Up Over Cheating Allegations

The fallout from Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion’s breakup has taken an unexpected turn into the WNBA realm. While the Grammy-winning rapper accused the Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter of cheating on her, social media sleuths spotted some suspicious activity by Thompson. It’s fueled the infidelity narrative further. Now Megan’s supporters suspect Thompson cheated with a certain WNBA champion.

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The speculation erupted almost immediately after MTS confirmed the breakup in two stern statements on social media and to the media. Klay Thompson has largely been quiet about it. But fans were quick to notice him lowkey unfollowing Seattle Storm guard and 2019 WNBA champion Lexie Brown.

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The move has ignited a firestorm of fan theories, positioning Brown as a central figure in the alleged infidelity that Megan hinted at in her viral social media post. The timing of the unfollow is particularly brow-raising. Right when Megan publicly cited a lack of “trust, fidelity, and respect” as her reason for leaving the NBA star, his first action was to quietly remove a specific celebrity from his social media history.

While Megan’s initial Instagram Story was cryptic, she later solidified the split via official channels, leaving fans to connect the dots. That was not limited to Klay’s first social media reaction.

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The wild fan theories suggest that the unfollow was a reactive measure to suppress further investigation into their interactions, though neither athlete has issued a formal statement regarding the nature of their relationship. As rumors of a secret link between Thompson and Brown began to circulate, the WNBA star took some digital defensive measures of her own.

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Lexie Brown faces backlash amid Klay Thompson-Megan Thee Stallion breakup

Rumors about an affair between Klay Thompson and Lexie Brown have been circulating at least since January. Although at that time, Megan’s presence at Mavericks games, some viral courtside kisses, and Klay’s dad, Mychal praising the rapper overshadowed the negativity. After the hitmaker dumped him, fans have rehashed that rumor with a keen eye on Klay and Lexie’s interactions. Or lack thereof.

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For fans of both the NBA and WNBA, the sudden distancing between Thompson and Brown is the “glaring” evidence needed to fuel the cheating narrative. Thompson has historically kept a relatively low profile regarding his personal life until his public romance with Megan, which involved some cute couple TikToks while it lasted. Now their breakup has found his every digital move scrutinized.

Lexie Brown, a highly touted veteran in the WNBA known for her championship pedigree and sharp perimeter shooting, now finds herself at the center of a celebrity “love triangle” that has overshadowed her full return to the court since Crohn’s disease sidelined her for a while. Megan’s supporters inundated her social media comments with hateful messages immediately after the rapper’s statement.

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Within a few hours since the outrage, Brown locked/restricted her Instagram comments section, a move often interpreted in the digital age as an attempt to minimize an influx of hater commentary and speculative accusations. Yet that’s done very little to curb the hate stemming from unverified rumors.

Lexie’s been actively posting on social media, including about the travel to and from the pre-season game against the Golden State Valkyries. She had nine points in the 78-76 loss to the Valkyries but hardly no one is talking about it. Despite he attempts to block the comments, many of them are still live under her latest post.

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This personal controversy has added an unwanted layer for Thompson, who is already facing an uncertain offseason with the Mavericks. The situation remains a developing story in the intersection of sports and pop culture. While Megan Thee Stallion has made it clear she is “taking this time to prioritize herself,” the silence from Thompson and Brown has only allowed the internet sleuths to grow louder.