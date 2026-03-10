Klay Thompson Wants To Form Super Team To Beat Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant In LA – Report

While some players dream of representing the United States of America in basketball, others aspire to win the gold medal at the Olympics. Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson has done both and is now looking forward to a different journey internationally. After his successful stint with the USA, the 36-year-old is eagerly waiting for his chance to represent the Bahamas, his father’s country.

Thompson was ready to represent the Bahamas at the 2024 Olympics, but he failed to land the no-objectification certificate from USA Basketball in time to register for the Summer Games. Now, he is waiting for his time to put on the Bahamas jersey. Recently, in a conversation with BasketNews, Thompson admitted that he is looking forward to representing the Bahamas.

“If there was a way to [play], I would love to. Playing for Team USA kind of complicates that, but it’d be awesome to represent my father’s nation and all my family in the 242 [the Bahamas area code]. That’d be a dream come true,” the four-time NBA Champion revealed.

Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson, is the first player from the Bahamas to win the NBA Championship. While he won the title twice with the Los Angeles Lakers, he never got to represent the country of his birth.

Overall, the former Warriors star has won gold at the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics. But now, US Basketball stands in his place to fulfill his dream of representing the Bahamas.

At 36, he is nowhere near the player he once was during his time at Bay Arena, when he used to play with Stephen Curry. Now, he is playing a much more subdued role with the Dallas Mavericks, mentoring rookie star Cooper Flagg while coming off the bench.

Overall, the Bahamas could form a pretty good lineup with Klay Thompson leading the way. They have a few NBA stars who could trouble the big boys in any international tournament.

Klay Thompson weighs the Bahamas’ chances of beating Team USA

The United States of America are definitely the team to beat when it comes to international events like the Olympics or World Cup. While they have dropped the ball at the World Cup in recent times, the Olympics continue to be the most important tournament for Team USA.

Klay Thompson has represented the Stars and Stripes and won accolades with them. So he knows the standards better than any other bystander.

Recently, he was asked about the Bahamas’ chances of beating Team USA, to which he came up with a unique answer. “I mean, we’d have a puncher’s chance, that’s about it. In international basketball, defeating the USA is the biggest accomplishment you can have. Obviously, winning a medal is everything, but it hasn’t been done since 2006. That would be awesome, but it’s incredibly difficult,” Thompson replied.

Imago Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bahamas have some talented players to pull off punches. Barring Klay Thompson, Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe, and Memphis Grizzlies veteran Eric Gordon will also join the starting five.

Whereas Atlanta Hawks star Buddy Hield and Lakers center Deandre Ayton are also Bahamian. Former NBA star Isaiah Mobley, brother of Cleveland Cavaliers stalwart Evan Mobley, who currently plays for Hapoel Jerusalem, will also be considered.

While beating Team USA, which will comprise players like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and others, may be too big of a hurdle for the Bahamas, if they play to their potential, then they may take home a medal from the upcoming Summer Games.

However, the entirety of this depends on Thompson managing to secure an NOC from the US basketball as he is eager to feature in the 2027 World Cup qualifiers. The 36-year-old would want to call time on his illustrious career after featuring at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

A city where he was born and brought up, where his father won two NBA titles with the Showtime Lakers. It would be a full-circle moment for the Dallas star if he gets the nod to represent the Bahamas at the LA Olympics.