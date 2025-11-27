Klay Thompson’s Dad Makes Feelings Clear on Megan Thee Stallion After Secret Thanksgiving Details Surface

Thanksgiving at the Thompson house is about to get “Savage” this year. Thanks to Klay Thompson, we already know that Megan Thee Stallion is packing the culinary talent along with the obvious performance quality. Now his entire family gets to enjoy it. We know her biggest fan, the one and only Mychal Thompson, is the most excited about it.

Megan Thee Stallion is kicking off the holiday season with the Thompsons. Klay’s dad, Mychal, confirmed it himself during an appearance on ESPN LA.

The hosts were stunned to hear that Megan Thee is making Thee Turkey. Her cooking talent has gone by unnoticed for too long. Mychal affirmed that she’s a great cook and he fully trusts her to make this Thanksgiving special. For a specific reason too.

“All black women are good cooks,” Mychal said. “Have you ever gone to a black person’s house and not have good food?”

Well he’s not wrong. Megan can make a feast. She already has her boyfriend besotted with her signature meal. But this is even bigger. Even before she’s charmed the Thompson brood with a turkey, Mychal is Team Hotties (what Megan calls her fans for the unaware). He clear adores his son’s girlfriend is welcoming her into the family.

It’s going to be a hectic Thanksgiving. The Mavs are heading to Los Angeles to square up against Luka Doncic and the Lakers in an NBA Cup setting on Friday. Mychal, a Lakers announcer by trade, will probably working on this day. This could mean it’s probably a Thanksgiving dinner in LA instead of Dallas.

Mychal Thompson didn’t even know Megan Thee Stallion

Back in July the idea of Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion was still a rumor everyone was manifesting into something real. The ideal person to ask confirmation from was Mychal Thompson. But he too, was cryptic.

He was again on ESPN LA’s Mason & Ireland show where they asked him about the famous Instagram post of Megan and Klay. That time, Mychal apparently didn’t know his rappers. “Who’s that? I’ve never heard of her,” was his initial response. He said that Klay had not introduced him to his rumored girlfriend then but said, “She seems nice.”

A month later, the rumor was not only confirmed, Klay and Megan were no broadening each other’s palates. “So Klay had never had catfish and spaghetti together before, and ever since the first time I made it for him, he asks for this s— like every week,” Megan had revealed on a Live. Now catfish and spaghetti with red sauce and Hawaiian rolls made by Megan Thee Stallion is Thompson’s favorite meal.

How things have progressed since then. Mychal not only knows Megan Thee Stallion, he is bragging about her. And Megan has gone from just cooking for her boyfriend to hosting a Hot Girl Thanksgiving. Now all we need is her filling recipe.