Knicks Announcer’s Comments on Josh Giddey, Iran Leave Broadcast Colleague Stunned

Knicks legend and longtime broadcaster Walt Frazier gave a real-time example of “who starts a conversation like that?” right at tip-off, catching his broadcast partner off guard. Just minutes later, he doubled down with another eyebrow-raising comment, this time involving Josh Giddey, turning a routine broadcast into a viral moment.

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The situation around the globe has been a cause of concern ever since the US-Iran conflict, affecting the livelihood and financial stability. Despite that, 81-year-old Walt “Clyde” Frazier made a questionable comment. As the fans in the arena attempt to settle down and players gear up for the tip-off, he said, “I was talking to my friends. I was talking about eradicated, obliterated, devastated— they thought I was talking about Iran.”

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Mike Breen, who listened to Clyde sincerely, was taken aback by the comment, and he laughed it off. Following that, the controversial comment immediately went viral on the internet, gaining traction among the fans. Minutes later, the Knicks legend only further escalated it with another questionable statement on Josh Giddey. Roughly 5 minutes into the first quarter, Frazier added, “Giddey… he is from Australia. Remember, he was a sex symbol in OKC. All the women, they had jerseys printed up for him and everything there.”

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This time, Breen immediately pivoted the conversation, steering it back toward Giddey’s role with the Bulls. During his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Giddey built a strong connection with fans, even writing in a letter, “The love here is real. You can feel it.”

Ahead of the final year of his rookie contract, Giddey was traded as his role in Oklahoma City diminished. At the same time, his name surfaced in an off-court controversy involving allegations of a relationship with an underage individual. However, both law enforcement and the NBA closed their investigations without filing any charges due to a lack of evidence.

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Against that backdrop, Frazier’s remark felt less like a simple compliment and more like a layered reference, which explains why the moment landed awkwardly on broadcast.

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How has Josh Giddey responded post-OKC?

After a slow start to his first season with the Bulls, Giddey has emerged as the leader of the lot. After the exit of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, it’s a positive sign for the legendary franchise. In the ongoing season, although the Bulls haven’t had a great run, the 23-year-old has emerged as a principal operator, averaging almost a triple-double: 17.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 9.1 apg.

This season, 77 games in, the Bulls stand in the 12th seed with a 29-48 record. Undeniably, a worrying sign. However, the team has made necessary changes this season, clearing out vets like DeRozan, LaVine, and Nikola Vučević and bringing in new talents like Colin Sexton.

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It’s on the run to create a team like the Pacers that shocked the world in the 2025 playoffs. Speaking of his side, early in the season, Josh Giddey said, “I feel even more so than when we were winning. This is where it’s easy for guys to splinter. But credit to our group and coaches who have kept us together.” Still a long way to go, but they are in the right direction!