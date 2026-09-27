Knicks Bring Equalizer for Victor Wembanyama Ahead of Training Camp

The defending champions are prepping for a rematch. The New York Knicks have made a calculated addition to their frontcourt pipeline on the eve of training camp, officially signing 6′11″ center N’Faly Dante to an Exhibit 10 contract. In an offseason when frontcourt depth took a hit with Mitchell Robinson signing with Boston, this appears to be a direct answer to the big man they battled only four months ago.

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Knicks PR confirmed it officially on social media, posting: “@nyknicks Sign N’Faly Dante to an Exhibit 10 Contract.”

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But NBA reporter Kris Pursiainen provided immediate background on the 24-year-old big man. According to him, Dante’s physical tools and trajectory across the league include a formidable 6’11 size with roughly a 7’5 wingspan. The 24-year-old first started out with the Rockets in ‘25 before Hawks signed him away with a standard offer ahead of last season.

The only footnote, per Pursiainen, is that Dante “has played eight NBA games in his career. Some nice G-League film but very unproven.”

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The strategic acquisition comes at a critical time for the Knicks’ frontcourt depth. Following the offseason departures of Mitchell Robinson and backup big man Ariel Hukporti, New York entered the final stretch before training camp thin on rim protection and physical interior size.



While franchise center Karl-Anthony Towns and veteran Andre Drummond lead the rotation, Drew Eubanks and James Wiseman will battle for rotational minutes.

Yet, as extension talks with KAT have stalled amid the Knicks’ pursuit of a significant discount off his max, the front office should be worried about all possibilities. They still lacked a high-upside defensive backup capable of matching up against physical, modern perimeter-oriented bigs the way KAT has proven.

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Specifically, the Knicks brace for high-stakes matchups against generational talents like San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama. Since the NBA Finals, they’ve lost Mitchell Robinson to free agency and he’s now with the Celtics.

Given the Knicks’ compulsion to stay under the punitive second apron, acquiring a big man like Dante with elite length and low-post physical tools gives New York an intriguing developmental counter option. N’faly Dante possesses the physical profile required to disrupt passing lanes, contest shots at the apex, and provide rim protection.

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Dante’s signing is an investment in developmental upside rather than an immediate fix for opening night. The former Oregon standout tore the ACL in his right knee while playing for the Atlanta Hawks’ G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, and underwent season-ending surgery.



While he is not expected to be cleared for basketball activities at the start of the season, signing an Exhibit 10 deal allows the Knicks to oversee his rehabilitation closely under their medical staff.

When healthy, Dante has proven to be a dominant interior presence at the G League level. During the 2024-25 season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, he averaged 15.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 74.4 percent from the field.



His skill set is anchored around high-level rebounding, hard screening, rim running, and interior contestation, traits that align directly with New York’s defensive identity.

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By utilizing an Exhibit 10 contract, the Knicks preserve operational flexibility. The contract structure allows New York to convert Dante’s deal to a two-way arrangement or retain his G League rights with the Westchester Knicks.



If Dante is waived and spends at least 60 days with Westchester, he becomes eligible for a financial bonus on top of his G League salary while remaining in New York’s developmental system.

New York completed a similar procedural transaction alongside Dante’s signing by bringing in guard Jaden Akins on an Exhibit 10 deal before waiving him to clear his path toward Westchester.



Akins, a Big Ten All-Defensive selection out of Michigan State, averaged 11.3 points in Summer League action for New York after spending last season with the Motor City Cruise.

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While Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond anchor the major minutes at Madison Square Garden, Dante gives the Knicks a long-term, high-upside option to rehab and groom as an interior anchor.



If his recovery progresses smoothly, Dante’s 7′5″ wingspan and interior instincts could provide New York with an invaluable frontcourt asset down the line.