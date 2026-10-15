Knicks Cut Ties With Center Who Suffered Serious Injury In Training Camp: Report

The New York Knicks training camp has been brutal for those trying to make the final cut. Players like Bruce Brown, James Wiseman, Ochai Agbaji, and Tony Bradley competed for the final spot on the 14-man roster, and now, one key player is out for good. That’s none other than Drew Eubanks.

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Over his eight-season career in the NBA, Eubanks established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league. He was a safe option for the Knicks, but now he’s out due to a torn pectoral muscle, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

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Charania’s report suggests that Eubanks will be sidelined for the rest of the season and that the New York Knicks will waive him. He had signed a $3.5 million Exhibit 9 contract with the team.

This is unfortunate given that the Knicks were reportedly looking to get a center on the team for their last spot. The Knicks might require a backup center for when the player of their choice gets injured, but Eubanks’ injury means he can’t fulfill that role either, which must’ve resulted in him being waived.

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He isn’t the only one being waived by the team. A few minutes after the initial report, Shams Charania came back with yet another interesting revelation. “The Knicks are waiving Tony Bradley and Ochai Agbaji along with Eubanks, sources said.”

The New York Knicks’ attempt to stay under the 2nd apron means that the team can only afford to play so many. The team has infamously tried cutting down the costs, even halting negotiations for contract extensions for players like Karl-Anthony Towns and more.

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Before Eubank’s injury, James Wiseman was a runner-up. Now, he’s the only choice. He had impressed during the training camp and during a recent match against the Toronto Raptors; he finished with 18 points while shooting 7-of-8.

Knicks’ head coach Mike Brown had also previously praised Wiseman. “Fantastic human being, fantastic young man… When you’re that long and that athletic, with skill… there’s a place for you in this league.”

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With Bradley, Agbaji, and Eubanks out of the picture, the team’s composition has become clearer. James Wiseman will likely take the 14th spot on the New York Knicks roster, and veteran Bruce Brown will also possibly make the team as a backup.

Brown has a ton of experience after playing in the league for nine years. However, his stay at any one team hasn’t been long. The veteran has changed eight teams in his career, but one thing stands out.

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Bruce Brown is an NBA champion. He was a part of the Denver Nuggets team that won the franchise’s very first NBA trophy back in the 2022-23 season. He was more than just a contributor; he was a key player who helped push the team to victory.

Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting .476. He was one of the team’s most important role players, and his flexibility is where he shines the brightest.

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Come the 2026-27 season, he reported “fighting for a job”, after signing an Exhibit 9 contract with the New York Knicks. Shams Charania has not reported him being waived as well. Unless the Knicks add another player, Wiseman and Brown are it.