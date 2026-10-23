Knicks Cut Ties With NBA Champion to Make Room for Recently Waived Ex-Lakers Star

Kevin McCullar Jr. received a championship ring with the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Three days later, his place on the roster was set to go to Dalton Knecht, the former Los Angeles Lakers forward joining New York on a two-way contract.

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According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks will waive McCullar to make room for Knecht. ESPN’s Shams Charania also reported the signing, with Knecht’s agents at Excel Sports Management confirming the agreement.

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The move comes four days after the Lakers waived Knecht on October 19 to reduce their roster to the NBA limit of 15 players. McCullar, meanwhile, is set to leave New York in what was his third straight season with the organization.

Knecht Lands Fast After the Lakers Let Him Go

The Lakers selected Knecht with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after his lone season at Tennessee. He appeared in 78 games as a rookie, averaging 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game. He shot 46.1% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range.

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His role shrank in 2025-26. Knecht appeared in 54 games, averaging 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per game. He shot 45.5% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc. The Lakers waived him, and he cleared waivers on Wednesday, making him eligible to sign a two-way contract.

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New York wasn’t the only team interested. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported that Minnesota also wanted to sign Knecht to a two-way deal, while Begley described the Knicks’ pursuit as aggressive. In the end, New York landed him.

The contract gives New York a chance to assess Knecht’s perimeter shooting without using a standard roster spot. Players on two-way deals can appear in up to 50 NBA regular-season games and also spend time with their team’s G League affiliate. Knecht will need to make the most of his opportunities if he hopes to establish a consistent role, the kind of chance McCullar never got with the Knicks.

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McCullar’s path to New York began in the 2024 NBA Draft, when Phoenix selected him 56th overall and traded his draft rights to the Knicks. He signed a two-way contract that August, then re-signed on two-way deals in 2025 and again last month.

During the 2025-26 regular season, McCullar appeared in 21 NBA games, averaging 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 7.4 minutes per game. He received his championship ring during New York’s opening-night ceremony, but the reported roster move leaves him looking for another opportunity.

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The change also reflects the different skills each player brings. McCullar has been used as a defensive-minded wing, while Knecht’s main appeal is his perimeter shooting. Tyler Nickel and Jaden Akins occupy the Knicks’ other two-way spots, leaving Knecht to take McCullar’s place in the team’s developmental group.

Knecht now has a chance to build on the shooting he showed during his rookie season, while McCullar must look for his next team after three years with New York. For the Knicks, the signing adds another potential scoring option as they begin their championship defense.