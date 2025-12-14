brand-logo
Knicks HC Makes Bold MVP Claim About Jalen Brunson After 40-Point Display in Knicks-Magic

Dec 13, 2025

Tonight, the New York Knicks prevailed over the Orlando Magic in the NBA Cup semifinals, going up 132-120 behind Jalen Brunson, who dropped a monstrous 40-point performance on the Franz Wagner-less Magic. This season, with the MVP race having as many relevant names as ever, it seems Brunson is upping his own buzz.

“I don’t ever hear Jalen [Brunson’s] name,” Knicks head coach Mike Brown said about the MVP race after the game. “His name has gotta be one of the first names coming out of some of these mouths.”

It’s not the first time the coach has vouched for his star player. Brown, after a game against the Bucks earlier this season, claimed there’s “not enough chatter” about Brunson’s MVP case.

The two-time All-Star has recorded great number this year, including 28.3 points and 6.3 assists on solid efficiency as he takes on a more off-ball role under Brown’s new offensive system following Tom Thibodeau’s exit this offseason.

