Knicks Issue Statement Against Own Players After Controversial Taylor Swift Comment

The New York Knicks have publicly defended Taylor Swift after Tyler Kolek questioned her loyalty to the franchise, with teammate Miles McBride agreeing with Kolek’s assessment. The organization responded on Friday, emphasizing that the singer’s relationship with the team extends beyond her recent courtside appearances.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A Knicks spokesperson told SNY’s Ian Begley, “Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement followed an NBA 2K livestream in which the two guards questioned the authenticity of some celebrity appearances at Knicks games, singling out Swift.

Taylor Swift’s Knicks History Contradicts Tyler Kolek’s Assessment

During the livestream, Kolek was asked about the least authentic celebrity supporters attending Knicks games. The 25-year-old guard questioned whether some high-profile visitors were genuinely invested in the team or simply wanted to be seen at Madison Square Garden.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the Knicks games, I would say it’s very performative because like they just want to be seen at the game. They’re not necessarily fans. Maybe Taylor Swift,” Kolek said.

ADVERTISEMENT

McBride agreed with his teammate before pointing out the possible reaction from the singer’s supporters.

“Swifties not gonna like that answer,” McBride responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Swift had spoken about her connection with the Knicks long before Kolek joined the organization. In a November 2014 interview with TIME, she explained that her affection for the team developed through her childhood experience at Madison Square Garden and her connection with former Knicks forward Amar’e Stoudemire.

“I performed at the Knicks’—at Madison Square Garden’s—Kids Talent Competition at halftime when I was 12 or 13. And ever since then I’ve had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, since they let me sing when I was a little kid.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her relationship with Stoudemire also gave her another personal connection to New York. Swift recalled meeting the former forward and his wife, Alexis, at the Met Gala. Stoudemire played for the Knicks from 2010 to 2015, and their connection helped strengthen her affection for the franchise.

Swift’s support was also visible at Madison Square Garden in 2014. She attended Knicks games in October and November that year, including one appearance alongside Karlie Kloss. Those visits took place well before the team’s recent championship run and years before Kolek joined New York in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolek and McBride pointed to celebrities such as Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan as more consistent attendees during their discussion. Swift’s recent appearances, however, have also included more than one postseason game. She attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in May alongside Travis Kelce. The following month, she was at Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, sitting courtside with the Haim sisters and wearing a custom “Stevie Knicks” shirt.

New York won that game 107-106 after overcoming a 29-point deficit. While the appearance attracted considerable attention, it was another moment in a connection that had already existed for years.

The debate over Swift’s loyalty had surfaced earlier during the Finals. ESPN analyst and Knicks broadcaster Monica McNutt questioned the singer’s connection to the franchise after seeing her at Game 4. McNutt later acknowledged that she had been unaware of Swift’s earlier Knicks history and apologized for her remarks. Knicks captain Jalen Brunson also asked Swift’s supporters to ease up on McNutt, saying she was a good person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolek and McBride have now revived that discussion, prompting the organization to make its position clear. The Knicks did not announce any disciplinary action against the players. Instead, their statement focused on recognizing Swift’s longstanding association with the franchise.