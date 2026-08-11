Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Shares Major Injury Update After Surgery Ahead of 2026–27 Season

Reigning NBA Finals MVP, NBA Champion, and bona fide King of New York, Jalen Brunson has broken his silence regarding the dominant left wrist injury he meticulously hid and played through during the team’s historic championship run. The New York Knicks superstar spoke publicly about his health for the first time since undergoing a corrective operation in early July. The All-Star point guard detailed his current recovery status as the Knicks prepare to defend their title for the upcoming 2026–27 season.

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During the Jalen Brunson Charity Golf Classic, held at the Westchester Country Club to support his Second Round Foundation, he and his mom spoke on The Post’s “New York Got Game” show. While talking about winning the title, Brunson opened up about hiding the injury in his shooting hand.

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“I just knew that the opportunity rarely presents itself to be in a position like that,” Brunson explained regarding his decision to stay on the floor during the Finals. “So I just wasn’t going to let something that seemed minor take me out. Just do whatever needed to be done, then focus on it afterwards.”

After getting surgery for the tendon issue in his left wrist, he went through a grueling rehab window, which initially required him to wear a protective sling and later a hard cast after the procedure.



The recovery timeline is about 6-8 weeks, possibly in time for training camp in September. Brunson spoke about navigating that offseason recovery timeline.

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“It’s reminded me a lot about patience, for sure,” Brunson admitted. “But it’s a steady process and it’s something that, honestly, it is what it is. It’s something I attack every day. Just find a way to continue to improve.”

Despite the fears fans felt upon learning of the injury, Brunson’s update is reassuring that he’ll be ready to resume on-court activity in time to wear a new championship ring in the season opener.

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Jalen Brunson chose the title over his injury

Jalen Brunson’s injury began acting up since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Whenever he went into his natural shooting position, the tendon in his dominant left shooting hand rubbed against the bone and caused him pain.

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He didn’t show any discomfort, let alone pain. The Knicks swept the Cavaliers, went to the NBA Finals, staged late-game comebacks, and ended New York’s title drought after 53 years, while Brunson claimed the ECP MVP and Finals MVP honors.

He’d even renew his contract with the Knicks by taking a pay cut. At no point was it obvious he had an injury necessitating a minor post-season surgical procedure right after a historic championship parade.

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Brunson underwent the surgical procedure on July 7, 2026, to repair the nagging forearm and wrist tendon issue. The initial recovery timeline was slated for approximately two months.

The Knicks expect their franchise cornerstone to be fully cleared for basketball activities by the time training camp opens next month.

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Brunson’s mother, Sandra, summarized that drive to keep playing effectively.

“Jalen is the ultimate worker,” Sandra said. “I felt like, while in the moment we celebrated, moments after, days after, but I could see from my perspective that he was like, ‘OK, next. What’s next?’ Because he’s not satisfied. Reaching the pinnacle or the mountaintop is great. But his career is still, he’s still thriving in his career and it’s still on an uptick. I think that he’s like, ‘What’s the next challenge? What’s the next hurdle?’ I saw that in him.

The revelation of the injury adds an even more legendary layer to what was already a historic postseason performance.



Rather than letting the injury derail the team’s momentum, Brunson pushed forward through a physically brutal five-game Finals matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged 32.6 points and 4.6 assists per game in the Finals.

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As the front office continues to outline summer depth behind their star guard, Brunson’s daily rehab progression remains on track to ensure New York is at full strength to launch their title defense.