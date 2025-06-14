Knicks’ Jason Kidd Chase Faces Twist as Insider Reveals Jalen Brunson’s Private Role

Well, well, well… the New York Knicks just can’t seem to get through an offseason without tossing us a juicy storyline, can they? First, they sent Tom Thibodeau packing—despite a 51–31 season and the team’s first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since the Bill Clinton era—and now, their coaching search is heating up with a familiar name: Jason Kidd.

But here’s the kicker: this isn’t just a front office move—it’s personal. Like, “your-star-player-is-secretly-pulling-strings-behind-the-scenes” kind of personal. That star? Jalen Brunson. And thanks to NBA insider Chris Mannix, we now know Kidd may be more than just a wishful thought in New York. “I believe that Jason Kidd is the preferred candidate of Jalen Brunson — former coach with Dallas, has a relationship there. Point guards love Jason Kidd — most, a lot of players love Jason Kidd, but point guards especially love Jason Kidd,” Mannix said.

Let’s back this up with some history. In the 2021–22 season, Jalen Brunson blossomed under Jason Kidd in Dallas. Before that? He was mostly flying under the radar, a solid role player with flashes of brilliance. But Kidd gave him the green light—trusted him, empowered him, maybe even let him borrow the aux cord on team flights. That trust helped transform Brunson into the player who earned a $100M+ Knicks contract and brought Madison Square Garden back to life.

And when someone boosts your career like that? You don’t forget it. Apparently, Brunson hasn’t. “I don’t think this is over,” Mannix continued. “I think in the next couple of days — maybe even couple of weeks — we will hear about the Knicks trying to revisit the Jason Kidd talks with Dallas.”

Jan 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a basket and a foul during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.

Well, that’s where things get complicated. The Dallas Mavericks have slammed the brakes on this operation. According to multiple reports, they flat-out refused to grant the Knicks permission to speak with Kidd. It’s like trying to trade for your neighbor’s grill in the middle of a barbecue—awkward, and not gonna happen without a major offer.

But Kidd isn’t just any coach. He’s the same guy who took the Mavs to the 2024 NBA Finals, helped elevate Luka Doncic, mentored Kyrie Irving, and yes—even had a behind-the-scenes rapport with Anthony Davis (as Mannix hinted). It’s hard to find a coach with a resume like his and the ability to get along with mercurial stars. “I don’t know why Dallas would be at all incentivized to move on from Jason Kidd,” Mannix added. “He is uniquely qualified to coach the Mavericks.”

Wait… Can You Trade For a Coach?

Yup. And no, this isn’t NBA 2K on MyGM mode—it’s real life. Jason Kidd himself was once traded from Brooklyn to Milwaukee in 2014. So if the Knicks want him bad enough, they might have to cough up some assets. Think draft picks, swap rights, maybe even a vintage Allan Houston jersey signed by Spike Lee. Point is, this isn’t free.

And the Knicks aren’t standing still while waiting on Dallas to have a change of heart. They’ve already lined up interviews with other coaching candidates like Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown, both known for their offensive schemes and player development. But neither of them has the Jalen Brunson stamp of approval quite like Jason Kidd does.

If you’re the Knicks front office, and your best player is practically whispering Kidd’s name in every strategy meeting, how do you ignore that?

Kidd brings a few spicy ingredients to the table: his track record of over 360 career coaching wins. Finals trip with Dallas. Hasn’t turned water into wine yet, but he’s close. Big Apple connection: Played for the Knicks in 2012–13. Retired in blue and orange. The fans know him, and the city respects him. Relationship equity: With Brunson, Kyrie, and AD, Kidd’s built a rep as that coach—the one who “gets it” without screaming on the sidelines like a bad JV coach.

Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center.

Oh, and did we mention point guards love him? Kidd isn’t just a Hall of Fame floor general—he’s basically the Yoda of the 1 spot. Brunson, Kyrie, and even Giannis (during his Bucks stint) have vouched for the man. That’s a resume that talks louder than any clipboard ever could.

As it stands, Jason Kidd remains chained to Dallas, but the Knicks are reportedly willing to test that chain’s strength. Whether that means a trade, a behind-closed-doors negotiation, or some good old-fashioned tampering (kidding… kind of), New York clearly hasn’t closed the book on this.

If they land him, expect the offense to hum, rotations to modernize, and Brunson to level up yet again. If not? Well, we might get a perfectly competent coach in Jenkins or Brown. But the energy just won’t be the same.

So while this may look like a regular coaching search on the surface, underneath, it’s shaping up to be one of those low-key power moves—player-driven, legacy-connected, and filled with more plot twists than a Knicks season in the early 2000s.

Let’s just hope this one ends with a playoff push… not another “Fire everyone!” chant raining down from MSG rafters.