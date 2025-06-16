Knicks’ Jason Kidd Dream Still Alive as Mike Brown and Another Candidate Await Final Decision

The Dallas Mavericks made it very clear that they don’t want to part ways with Jason Kidd. “This was a ‘No.’ They are not interested in further negotiations at all,” Brian Windhorst said about the strength of their rejection. Since then, the Knicks have seen the door shut on them by four other NBA franchises. Likewise, they are moving on to interviewing free agents who have ample experience as head coaches.

Two names seem to be the favorites to take the helm in New York. Former Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and former Kings head coach Mike Brown are scheduled to have interviews with the team. But have the Knicks held out enough patience to shut the door on their prime target?

“I still think that Jason Kidd is the right target,” Jay Williams said about the possibility of poaching the Mavericks head coach.

This doesn’t concern the first denial from the Mavericks. Williams still thinks there is a possibility for other scenarios to play out and for Kidd to become available. And he has no doubt that the former Knicks guard has everything needed to coach the star-studded team residing in the Big Apple.

“I think that Jalen Brunson has a good affiliation with Jason Kidd. I know that the report says the Mavericks have denied… But I think also attracting the right other talent is a decision that the front office has to make when they’re bringing on the next head coach as well. That’s imperative,” Williams continued on Get Up.

via Imago Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

His time with the Mavericks has seen Jason Kidd go through it all. He’s taken the team to the NBA Finals, fought against the worst injury crisis, and now has a chance to usher in a new era with Cooper Flagg. So why would he want to let go of this environment? As impossible as it seems, there really could be a path.

The Knicks still have a chance with Jason Kidd

A firm rejection and denial to interview doesn’t beat the history Kidd has with the Knicks. As a player, he wrapped up his career donning their colors. Furthermore, having coached Jalen Brunson, the level of comfort and understanding is also present for him to take on the job in New York. But that doesn’t come close to what actually matters.

Having seen interest from the franchise, Kidd is reportedly due for an extension from the Dallas Mavericks.

According to James L. Edwards of The Athletic, “The belief around the league is that Kidd and Donovan are looking for contract extensions from their current franchises, and if those don’t materialize, they might be open to joining the Knicks,”. Hence, the dream about getting Kidd back to New York isn’t over with just one rejection.

The story can still very well develop in the coming weeks. What matters is how Nico Harrison and the Mavericks front office do to keep Jason Kidd steady. A contract extension and the promise about having some control over the roster to avoid another Luka Doncic disaster might be a priority in those negotiations. If that isn’t handed over, Kidd can very well ask to speak to the Knicks.

The Mavericks will be rewarded with draft compensation, as has happened in the past. That, though, doesn’t closely repay losing a head coach who guided the team to the NBA Finals only last year.