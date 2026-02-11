Knicks Legend Loses Temper During Broadcast Over Karl-Anthony Towns’ Habit in Overtime Loss

Known for his legendary cool swag and exotic vocabulary, Knicks legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier reached his breaking point during Tuesday’s overtime collapse against the Indiana Pacers. The source of his uncharacteristic outburst was none other than Karl-Anthony Towns and an unshakeable habit that’s annoying Knicks fans. That same habit proved catastrophic in a game the Knicks desperately needed to secure.

KAT has been the rebounding machine for the Knicks this season. But he’s also drawn a high foul count, often committing “reach-in” or “moving screen” violations, that at times have been detrimental to the team.

In tonight’s very neck-and-neck matchup, he brought the Knicks out of a 11-point deficit. For the most part it appeared that it was Indiana’s game in regulation time. Then Towns was fouled by Aaron Nesmith on a putback attempt with 0.2 seconds remaining in the game. KAT nailed his free throws and forced the game into overtime.

It was great. He kept New York in the game. But the drama came in overtime play. As the Knicks and Pacers were in an offensive tug-of-war, KAT got Nesmith during a screen attempt, his sixth foul tonight. He was automatically thrown out of the game.

As Towns was whistled for his sixth time, Clyde dropped his cool persona for disbelief and sheer frustration that quickly went viral. “It’s just inexplicable folks, how he does it! You have five fouls! Why are you trying this? Why?”

Without KAT, the extra time got away from New York and they lost 134-137. Once more New Yorkers are frustrated with the big man’s boneheaded style of play costing the Knicks.

Walt Frazier was done with Karl Anthony Towns’ antics

Tonight, Walt “Clyde” Frazier wasn’t holding back. (When does he ever actually?) Before the game, he pretty much accused the Pacers of tanking by not playing Ivica Zubac. So it’s very obvious that the guy who brought the two banners hanging in the MSG rafters doesn’t like the art of self-sabotage.

That’s been Karl-Anthony Towns’ MO this season and New York hasn’t been a fan of it. His tendency to draw offensive fouls is jeopardizing his status within a game and risking serious, most recently very bloody, injuries.

Despite an impressive 22-point, 14-rebound performance, his absence in the final two minutes of overtime allowed the Pacers to secure the upset. Pascal Siakam’s hustle and Andrew Nembhard’s backup took the shorthanded Pacers to an improbable win.

Towns had nothing to say about that. He did address the free throws that forced overtime. “It’s cool. It’s the kind of moment you live for, you know, being at MSG, with the game in your hands, and you’re able to do something to give your team a chance to win,” KAT said in his post-game remarks. “It was really cool. It was a moment I was definitely hyped for. I got really excited for it. I was ready to go up there and make those shots for our team.”

Most of the Knicks faithful online aren’t talking about the pressure to make those free throws in the final seconds. They’re blasting him for his lack of situational awareness. Walt Frazier was a point guard for a Knicks squad that showed talent without discipline doesn’t win games. Maybe KAT should take note of what he has to say.