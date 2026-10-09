Knicks Legend Mocks Anthony Davis on Live TV During Wizards Pre-Season Game

The Washington Wizards won their preseason opener against the New York Knicks but was the 111-109 victory what caught everyone’s eye? Not quite. In fact, despite it being Anthony Davis’ first official game with the team, a ton of attention was drawn towards NBA legend Walt Frazier.

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Now a color commentator for the Knicks, Frazier was present on the floor at the matchup. The former basketball player was asked about the chances of Davis and Trae Young being an iconic duo this season when he said:

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“I like what they’re doing on paper; they look very strong,” Frazier said during a live broadcast on October 8, 2026. “AD (has) pedigree, championship pedigree, but like his nickname ‘Street Clothes’, he can’t stay healthy.”

Davis’ career has been a remarkable one, but it has also seen the player sit out games due to various injuries. His injury-proneness earned him the nickname “Street Clothes,” because when a player is injured, they must sit on the bench in regular clothing instead of the uniform.

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The name was basically coined by another legend, Charles Barkley. In 2021, Davis sustained a left groin strain during game four against the Phoenix Suns. As a result, he missed game five and his then-team, the Lakers, lost both games.

Davis would return in game 6 but played for roughly five minutes before exiting. The result? The Lakers lost again and were eliminated from the playoffs. “The Lakers can’t win this series without ‘Street Clothes’,” Barkley said later during an episode of Inside the NBA.

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“I call him Anthony ‘Street Clothes’ Davis because he’s always in street clothes.”

It has been years since his nickname was coined. During the pre-season game against the Knicks, Davis appeared healthy and scored 16 points for the team. So is the nickname really warranted?

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Injuries have become unfortunately common in Anthony Davis’ 14-year-long NBA career. The 2020-21 season perhaps provides the best evidence for not only his brilliance but his proneness to getting injured.

In 2019, Davis was traded to the Lakers. Soon into the season, he began breaking and making records. In October, he became the first Laker to put up 40 points and 20 rebounds in a single game since 2003. The last player to do so for the team was none other than Shaquille O’Neal.

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In January, he was picked to be a front-court starter in the All-Star Game. Things were looking good. Thanks to his monstrous block percentage (2.3 per game), he was a contender for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. In fact, he even achieved his first triple crown.

However, later in the season, injuries began to surface. For the 2020-21 season, he missed 30 games due to a right calf and heel injury. Later, he suffered the left groin strain which contributed to the Lakers’ elimination from the playoffs and earned him the nickname.

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In December, Davis exited mid-game with an MCL sprain in his left knee. The Minnesota Timberwolves claimed victory over the Lakers. He missed 17 games and later in February, he injured his ankle.

Later, Anthony Davis was traded to the Mavericks, who then traded him to his current team, the Wizards, in February 2026. So, why is he making his pre-season debut in October? Davis injured his hand in January and was out of the season. Perhaps only fans can decide whether he deserves the nickname or not.