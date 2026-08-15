Knicks Lose Key Championship Piece as 33-Year-Old NBA Champion Joins Eastern Rival

The New York Knicks are navigating a surprisingly turbulent offseason for a team that just ended a 50-plus-year championship drought, with several key figures from that title run already heading for the exits. The confetti hadn’t even settled before they lost Mitchell Robinson. After the subsequent exits of VP of basketball operations Gersson Rosas and assistant Carson Shanks departing after his contract expired, Mike Brown is now dealing with another meaningful loss to his coaching staff.

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The rebuilding Chicago Bulls acquired Jordan Brink to serve as Assistant Coach and Director of Player Development under newly signed head coach Tiago Splitter, who previously took the reins of the Portland Trail Blazers after Chauncey Billups’ indictment. NBA insider Michael Scotto broke the news about Brink via social media.

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“The Chicago Bulls are hiring Jordan Brink as Assistant Coach / Director of Player Development, sources told @hoopshype,” Scotto reported. “Brink won an NBA championship with the New York Knicks as an assistant coach on Mike Brown’s staff. Prior, Brink was an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons.”

Brink leaves New York after playing a critical behind-the-scenes role on Mike Brown’s championship staff in his first season with the Knicks.

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The 33-year-old earned a reputation as one of the league’s elite tactical minds for managing in-game video reviews and player development. The loss is a significant operational blow for New York as SNY’s Ian Begley highlighted just how vital Brink’s specific responsibilities were to the Knicks’ recent title run.

Imago June 18, 2026, New York, United States: Karl-Anthony Towns and members celebrates with the championship trophy as confetti falls during the 2026 NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Championship ceremony for the new York Knicks in New York City on Thursday, June 18, 2026. New York United States – ZUMAs197 20260618_aaa_s197_221 Copyright: xDerekxFrenchx

“Tough loss for the Knicks but I’m sure Mike Brown will be happy for Jordan Brink,” Begley noted. “Brown credited Brink regularly for leading/initiating the Knicks’ coaches challenge/review process. Knicks were very strong in this area during Brink’s tenure.”

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Brink played a key role in the Knicks’ Finals Run

Before his title-winning stint in New York, Brink spent nine seasons developing his credentials within the Detroit Pistons organization, rising from video intern to assistant coach under Dwane Casey. He joined the Knicks in 2023 under Tom Thibodeau as Director of Video/Analytics before being elevated to Mike Brown’s bench as an Assistant Coach and Summer League head coach.

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Brink’s mastery of the NBA coach’s challenge became a signature weapon for New York during the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Most notably, in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, Brink flagged a critical out-of-bounds call with under three minutes remaining.



Brown credited him for initiating a challenge that successfully overturned an out-of-bounds turnover into three crucial free throws for OG Anunoby, shifting late-game momentum in favor of New York, who had let slip a 14-point lead on the road.

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Anunoby made all three free throws to take the Knicks ahead 100-97 and did not relinquish the lead in the game, allowing them to take a 2-0 Finals lead to the Garden.

Considering Brown’s comment that he “relies totally” on him (Brink), it showcases the magnitude of the loss for the defending champions.

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This is just the latest setback for the Knicks, who’ve seen players like Mitchell Robinson walk to Boston and Karl-Anthony Towns’ extension talks pending.

Apart from Gersson Rosas, there have been more staff exits in the Knicks. Their latest loss, in the form of Brink, is Chicago’s gain.

The Bulls acquire a key investment in their internal rebuilding process. Brink is slated to oversee player development for a young Chicago core headlined by lottery pick rookie Caleb Wilson.

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Imago June 26, 2026, Chicago, Il – Illinois, USA: Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson speaks to the media at an introductory news conference on Friday, June 26, 2026, at the Advocate Center. Chicago USA – ZUMAm67_ 20260626_zaf_m67_002 Copyright: xJoshxBolandx

While New York must now restructure its bench and video review process ahead of their title defense season, Chicago gains a rising coaching mind capable of translating championship-level habits to a developing roster.

The Bulls may not expect a title next season after finishing 12th in the East last time around, but Brink’s recruitment and his title indicate that the franchise is ready to end their five-season playoff drought and near three-decade-long wait for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

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Should this happen and should the Knicks remain key players in the postseason from the East, it could see a new edition of the Knicks-Bulls rivalry from the 90s.