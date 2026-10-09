Knicks Take Decision on Karl-Anthony Towns and 3 Other Players’ Extensions

The New York Knicks have decided to pause contract extension negotiations until later in the 2026-27 NBA season, leaving Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek without new deals for now. The organization announced the decision on October 9, explaining that its immediate priority is preparing for the upcoming campaign.

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Four players now face contract limbo as the Knicks shift focus to the court. Towns, Hart, McBride and Kolek are all eligible for extensions, but the team has confirmed that discussions will not continue until later in the season.

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“As an organization, our entire focus is on preparing for the upcoming season and delivering another year for our fans to be proud of. As a result, we will not be negotiating contract extensions until later in the season and will remain solely focused on preparing for the start of the season,” the Knicks said in their statement, shared by NBA reporter Fred Katz.

The decision was also covered by Hoops Rumors in its report on the Knicks pausing extension negotiations. The pause does not mean the organization has ruled out new deals for any of the four players; it means negotiations will be revisited later.

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Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Miles McBride Await Clarity

Towns is the most prominent name among the four players because of the size of his potential extension. The All-Star center is entering the 2026-27 season with a player option for 2027-28, making his long-term future an important consideration for the front office. The two sides had not reached an agreement before the team announced its decision to pause discussions.

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Towns has been a major part of New York’s plans, and securing his future could have significant financial implications. The Knicks must weigh any potential extension against the cost of maintaining the rest of their roster and the restrictions that apply to high-spending teams under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement.

Hart’s extension is another situation to watch. The forward contributes as a rebounder, playmaker and versatile defender, making him an important part of the rotation. However, negotiations had not produced an agreement before the announcement, leaving his future unresolved for now.

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McBride faces a different timeline because he is entering the final year of his current contract. If he does not sign an extension, he could become an unrestricted free agent next summer. His role in the rotation and New York’s financial priorities could influence the team’s approach when discussions resume.

Kolek is also eligible for an extension, although his situation has received less attention than those of the three established rotation players. The Knicks have not announced separate decisions on any individual player, so the pause should not be interpreted as a rejection of a particular contract.

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New York’s challenge is balancing its long-term financial commitments with the goal of keeping its core together. Extensions can provide players with security, but the team must also preserve enough flexibility to build a competitive roster.

For now, the Knicks are putting negotiations aside and focusing on the season ahead. Towns, Hart, McBride and Kolek will have to wait for discussions to reopen before their contract situations become clearer.