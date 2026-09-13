Knicks Poach From Conference Rival With Latest Roster Move After Losing Two Championship Players

A winding journey through Europe, three college programs and the G League has given Igor Miličić Jr. another chance to prove he belongs in the NBA. Now, the Knicks are giving him that opportunity.

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In the winter of 2020, two young forwards were developing in the same German basketball system. One was Jeremy Sochan, who would eventually become a top-10 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The other was Igor Miličić Jr., who was still trying to find his own route toward the league.

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Their paths would eventually move in different directions. Sochan’s rise took him through Baylor and into the NBA. Miličić’s journey would take him through three college programs, an undrafted draft night, a G League season and another international opportunity.

Now, the two-time NBA champion New York Knicks have reportedly given Miličić another chance to close that gap.

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According to Polish outlet Interia Sport, Miličić Jr. has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with New York ahead of training camp. The deal is not a guaranteed NBA roster spot, but it gives the 6-foot-10 forward an opportunity to compete for one—and potentially earn a two-way contract or continue his development with the Westchester Knicks.

For a player who has spent years trying to reach this point, that opportunity carries more weight than the contract’s modest commitment might suggest.

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From Germany to the NCAA

Miličić’s basketball journey began in Europe, where he developed in the youth system of Ratiopharm Ulm and played for OrangeAcademy in Germany’s ProB league. He also made brief appearances for Ulm’s top-tier team.

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At OrangeAcademy, he shared the court with Sochan during the 2020–21 season. Miličić averaged 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds, showing the size and offensive skill that would eventually make him an intriguing prospect in American college basketball.

But his route to the NBA would not be straightforward.

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Miličić committed to Virginia for the 2021–22 season, joining Tony Bennett’s program. His freshman campaign was limited to 16 appearances, and he then transferred to Charlotte, where his role expanded considerably.

The move proved important. At Charlotte, Miličić developed into a more complete frontcourt player and began to show the traits that could make a 6-foot-10 forward valuable in the modern game.

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During the 2023–24 season, he averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds, shot 37.6% from three-point range and earned Third-Team All-AAC honors. He also recorded 10 double-doubles.

That season gave him a stronger platform. It also helped him earn a move to a higher level of college basketball.

Tennessee gave him a bigger test

Miličić transferred to Tennessee for the 2024–25 season, joining Rick Barnes and a Volunteers team that would eventually reach the Elite Eight.

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He started 37 of the 38 games he played and averaged 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. His three-point shooting dipped to 31.4%, but his role was larger and the competition was stronger.

The numbers alone do not tell the whole story. Miličić was no longer simply a young forward trying to find minutes. He was playing a regular role for a high-level SEC team and was being asked to contribute on both ends of the floor.

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His size allowed him to help on the glass, while his mobility gave Tennessee another option away from the basket. Those traits would remain central to his professional prospects.

Still, the NBA did not come calling on draft night.

Miličić went undrafted in 2025. Philadelphia then brought him into training camp on an Exhibit 10 deal before waiving him, sending him toward the next stage of his development with the Delaware Blue Coats.

That was another setback—but not the end of the pursuit.

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The G League became the next test

Miličić spent the 2025–26 season with Delaware, appearing in 45 games and averaging 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 18.8 minutes per game.

His shooting line was less encouraging than his best college season. He shot 40.1% from the field, 28.9% from three-point range and 76.9% from the free-throw line.

Those numbers help explain both his appeal and the work still ahead of him.

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Miličić has the size to play in the frontcourt, but his NBA case depends partly on whether he can become a reliable perimeter shooter. His three-point accuracy improved at Charlotte before falling at Tennessee and then again in the G League.

That inconsistency is important. A 6-foot-10 player who can space the floor, move the ball and defend multiple positions has a place in today’s NBA. But a player who cannot consistently make teams respect his shot may find it harder to stay on the floor.

Miličić’s other strengths remain useful. His mobility allows him to attack closeouts and move into space rather than relying only on post play. He can also use his size to rebound and initiate transition opportunities.

The question is whether those skills can come together consistently enough against NBA competition.

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International play gave him another opening

After his G League season, Miličić joined the Polish Senior National Team for the August 2026 FIBA World Cup qualifying window.

That opportunity brought him into a different setting, with a chance to play against international competition and show what he could do outside the G League environment.

He recorded 18 points and eight rebounds against Germany on August 30. Against Israel on August 27, he posted 13 points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds.

The performances offered a reminder of the skill set that made him an intriguing prospect in the first place. Miličić is not simply a big body who stays near the rim. He can handle the ball, make plays and contribute in several areas.

His family background also gives the international part of his story an added layer. His father, Igor Miličić Sr., is the head coach of the Polish national team and had a long professional playing career in Europe.

But Miličić Jr. is still trying to establish his own place in the sport.

In an interview with Interia Sport, he made that goal clear.

“I’m still fighting for the NBA and I’ll keep doing it until I succeed,” Miličić Jr. told Interia Sport. “I believe that moment will come this year. I’m in good physical shape. I can tell you that several clubs are interested in me.”

That quote is important because it captures the reality of his career. He has already had an NBA opportunity, but he has not yet reached the point he wants to reach.

Now, the Knicks are giving him another chance.

Why the Knicks are an interesting landing spot

New York’s reported agreement with Miličić comes at a useful time for a player looking for a path into the league.

The Knicks have had significant movement in their frontcourt this offseason. Mitchell Robinson signed with Boston, while Ariel Hukporti also departed. New York brought in veteran center Andre Drummond, but the team is still evaluating how it wants to structure its depth around Karl-Anthony Towns and its other frontcourt options.

Miličić should not be viewed as a direct replacement for Robinson or Hukporti. His contract is a camp opportunity, not a promise of a rotation role.

But the timing does give him a chance to compete in an organization that still has room to evaluate developmental talent.

As of mid-September, the Knicks had three open two-way contract slots. They also had room to continue making roster decisions before the regular season. That flexibility matters for a player in Miličić’s position.

An Exhibit 10 contract allows New York to bring him into camp without committing to a guaranteed standard roster spot. If he impresses, the Knicks could explore a two-way contract. If he does not make the NBA roster, the deal can also provide a pathway toward the team’s G League affiliate.

That is where the opportunity becomes practical.

Miličić does not need to arrive in New York as a finished NBA player. He needs to show that his size, movement, rebounding and playmaking can translate to the level the Knicks are evaluating.

And he needs to show that his perimeter shot is becoming reliable enough to keep defenders honest.

The next step is the one that matters

There is a reason Exhibit 10 contracts are worth watching. They are not guarantees, but they can become the first step toward something more permanent.

Luke Kornet offers a relevant Knicks example. The undrafted 7-foot forward signed an Exhibit 10 deal with New York, earned a two-way contract and eventually secured a standard NBA roster spot. His path does not mean Miličić will follow the same route, but it shows that a camp invitation can become more than a temporary stop.

For Miličić, the immediate goal is simpler: make the Knicks believe there is more to develop.

His size is already attractive. His ability to rebound, move the ball and operate around the perimeter gives him a foundation. His recent international performances have provided another opportunity to show those skills.

But the NBA roster spot he wants will likely depend on consistency—especially with his shooting.

The Knicks have not guaranteed him a place in their rotation. They have given him a chance to compete.

For a player who has already gone from Germany to Virginia, Charlotte, Tennessee, Philadelphia, Delaware and the Polish national team, that is enough to make the next stop matter.

And Miličić has made clear that he intends to keep pursuing the goal until the opportunity finally becomes permanent.