Knicks’ Position on Doc Rivers & JJ Redick Revealed After Charles Barkley’s Mockery

After another shortfall in the playoffs, the New York Knicks are after change. They fired Tom Thibodeau, and since then have been looking around the league for head coaches. So far, it seems they want somebody who has successfully established a culture. The Knicks approached the Rockets’ Ime Udoka and the Mavericks’ Jason Kidd. Safe to say, they want a seasoned tactician leading the charge.

Both of them firmly rejected the Knicks’ request to interview them. Since then, the franchise seems to working on putting together a list. There haven’t been any new names added to the mix. However, the Knicks have already ruled out a few names they would pursue during this search. Surprisingly, one of them is in the NBA Finals right now.

According to Sam Amick, “While there were no new names revealed, it’s worth sharing that league sources say the Knicks did not request permission to speak to this elite coaching crew: The Pacers’ Rick Carlisle, the Warriors’ Steve Kerr, the Bucks’ Doc Rivers, the Clippers’ Ty Lue and the Lakers’ JJ Redick,”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The names are astonishing considering Carlisle is in the Finals and Redick seemed to be in the running for COTY after just his first season. On the other hand, Doc Rivers has found it tedious to get the Milwaukee Bucks out of their mess. Over the last two campaigns, they have yet to win a playoff series. Additionally, with them residing in the East, maybe the Knicks ruled out a competitor for that reason.

AD

All the other names on the panel are also very satisfied with their position. Steve Kerr is looking to revive the Warriors’ glory days. JJ Redick is committed to transforming the Lakers with a Luka Doncic-LeBron James duo, and Carlisle’s offensive-first mantra has springboarded the Indiana Pacers to their first Finals in 25 years.

The prospect of coaching in one of the biggest NBA markets is tempting. Still, it seems unlikely for the Knicks to convince an employed coach to leave their teams behind. Hence, they are looking at the free agent market.

And there are a few enticing options.

Charles Barkley mocks the Knicks

Charles Barkley wasn’t exactly fond of the Kicks firing Tom Thibodeau. He felt like he did a good job. And the numbers do speak for themselves. He finished with a 226-174 record and made the postseason four out of his five seasons. His greatest achievement was overseeing the rise of the Knicks from a laughable franchise to genuine contenders.

But what Barkley found even more puzzling is the lack of preparation from the Knicks. “The Knicks gotta be the stupidest damn people in the world. Like you don’t fire no good coach like that and don’t have a plan,” he said during the ongoing NBA Finals.

That comes from the fact that so far, four teams have denied the Knicks permission to interview their head coaches. It wasn’t a great strategy to begin with. But it seems that through those doors being shut, they have learned their lesson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The New York Knicks are looking at two coaches who are available and have proven to bring success. According to Amick, former Kings HC Mike Brown and former Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins are on their list. Brown led the Kings to the most prolific offense in the NBA, and with the Knicks has the weapons to do the same. As for Jenkins, he is renowned for his gritty personality that fits the culture in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The options remain open. However, replacing Thibs won’t be easy. And finding a fitting alternative really is key after their ECF berth this season.