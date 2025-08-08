Knicks Receive Giannis Antetokounmpo Update as Bucks Exit Hinges on One Factor, Says Ex-ESPN Reporter

The New York Knicks remain one of several franchises keeping a close eye on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation in Milwaukee. Even with the Bucks signaling no interest in a trade, the uncertainty around a potential extension has sparked speculation across the league. Former ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols and Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix recently broke down what could actually trigger a move involving the two-time MVP.

Nichols believes one of the biggest obstacles to any trade is that Giannis must ask for it. The Bucks have not shown any intention to voluntarily trade him. Nichols even questioned Mannix on his thoughts that the Bucks should trade Giannis. In reply, Mannix clarified that he only says that if Giannis is unwilling to sign an extension. In case the Greek Freak commits to a three-year extension, the Bucks should definitely keep him. However, if he doesn’t, the team should act quickly and explore trade options, as having more time left on his contract would expand the pool of potential trade partners.

Nichols added to this, saying: “It doesn’t look like from the outside that the Bucks, no matter what Giannis’ deal looks like, are going to volunteer to trade him… it could be 50 years before you get another one… hold on to him as long as you can.” Her stance reflects a philosophy many small-market teams share: once you have a generational star, you exhaust every possible avenue to contend before even entertaining the idea of a trade.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Mannix (@sichrismannix) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

The situation changes entirely if Giannis declines to extend his deal. Mannix warned that in that case, the Bucks would need to act decisively while he still has multiple years left on his contract, maximizing their return. The longer they wait without a commitment, the fewer potential trade partners remain in play. He noted that star players often leverage contract negotiations to gain roster improvements, but Giannis’ situation is complicated by Milwaukee’s limited flexibility under the current cap structure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lessons From Recent Superstar Trade Sagas

While Milwaukee appears committed, recent history shows how quickly things can change once extension talks stall. In 2023, the Brooklyn Nets moved on from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving after months of uncertainty, triggering a franchise reset. The Portland Trail Blazers also traded Damian Lillard that same year when he made it clear he wanted a new challenge, ending over a decade as their cornerstone.

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Even further back, Chris Paul’s 2017 departure from the Los Angeles Clippers came after failed extension negotiations, leading the front office to orchestrate a sign-and-trade with Houston rather than risk losing him for nothing. Each case reflected a similar pattern of a superstar hesitating over long-term commitments, eventually forcing management’s hand.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the Knicks, these examples underline the importance of staying ready. Cap space, trade assets, and timing will all matter if Giannis ever signals he’s not staying in Milwaukee. Until then, the Bucks remain in control of the situation, but it could shift quickly if talks hit a standstill.